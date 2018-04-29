LONDON — Jacksonville Jaguars’ Pakistani American owner Shahid Khan has made an offer to buy Wembley Stadium from the English Football Association.
The FA says its board was informed of the offer at an April 26 meeting. Wembley first opened as English soccer's national stadium in 1923 and reopened after being rebuilt in 2007.
A buyout of Wembley by Khan, who also owns London soccer club Fulham, could increase the prospect of having an NFL franchise in the British capital.
"One of the many benefits of the Jaguars’ commitment to London has been our partnership with the FA and Wembley Stadium," Khan said in a statement released April 26. "Over the past several years, it became clearer to us and the FA that the idea of our purchase of Wembley Stadium made a lot of sense for all of us.
"For the FA, it would mean Wembley Stadium returning to private ownership, permitting the FA to direct its full attention to its mandate to develop talent and serve the game with the vast resources it would realize from the sale. For the Jaguars, it would deliver another – and very significant – asset and local revenue source that would further strengthen our investment in London, which as everyone knows is crucial to the Jaguars’ continued sustainability in Jacksonville.”
In a statement on the potential purchase of Wembley, the NFL says "we are very happy for Shad Khan and the Jacksonville Jaguars."
Khan has owned Fulham since 2013, the same year the Jaguars started playing annual regular-season NFL games in London. He was also included in Forbes’ 2017 list of the 400 Richest Americans.
