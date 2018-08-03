NANJING, China (IANS) — Women's singles star P.V. Sindhu was the lone Indian to enter the semi-finals of the Badminton World Championships, with Saina Nehwal, B. Sai Praneeth and the mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa losing in the quarter-finals here Aug. 3.
Third seed Sindhu, facing Japanese Nozomi Okuhara who defeated her at the previous edition's final, won 21-17, 21-19 in 58 minutes.
In both games, Okuhara was strong at the beginning but once Sindhu caught up with her, the Japanese woman failed to control the Hyderabadi, who came into the match with a 6-5 record in head-to-head.
In the semi-final, three-time World Championships medalist Sindhu will take on another Japanese contender, second seed Akane Yamaguchi, who ousted Chinese fifth seed Chen Yufei with a 21-13, 17-21, 21-16 victory in an hour and eight minutes.
Earlier in the day, Saina, the 10th seed, was outclassed by Spanish seventh seed and two-time world champion Carolina Marin, who cruised to a 21-6, 21-11 victory in 31 minutes to move into the last four round.
The win was Spaniard Carolina's fifth in 10 meetings against the veteran Indian, a two-time medalist at the World Championships.
India also had disappointments in the mixed doubles, with the unseeded pair of Satwik and Ashwini falling to Chinese top seeds Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong 17-21, 10-21 in 36 minutes.
In the men's singles, B. Sai Praneeth lost 12-21, 12-21 in 39 minutes to Japanese sixth seed Kento Momota. The Indian couldn't match up to the speed, accuracy and power of the rising star from Japan.
