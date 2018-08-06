(L-R) Second placed P.V. Sindhu of India, champion Carolina Marin of Spain and third-placed He Bingjiao of China and Akane Yamaguchi of Japan chat on the podium for the women's singles event during the day 7 of Total BWF World Championships at Nanjing Youth Olympic Games Sport Park on Aug. 5 in Nanjing, China. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)