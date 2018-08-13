India's Anirban Lahiri and Shubhankar Sharma had a disappointing outing at the 100th PGA Championships as both missed cuts after poor show on their respective back nine at the Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri.
American golfer Brooks Koepka Aug. 12 won his third major championship at the Professional Golfers' Association Championship, overcoming legendary Tiger Woods by two strokes. The two-time US Open winner is in line to become only the fifth player to win the U.S. Open and the PGA Championship in the same year. The last player to win US Open and the PGA Championship in the same season was Tiger Woods in 2000.
However it was a disappointing day for Lahiri and Sharma. Sharma's woes started from 14th as he missed a six foot putt for a bogey and ended with a double, reported PTI. On the very next hole, he missed a seven footer for par. He did fight back with a birdie on 16th but he was flirting with danger. He missed an eight footer for par on 17th and then failed to get out of the bunker. From fairway bunker, he went into greenside bunker and came out with a bogey on 18th and finished with 74 and a total of 3-over 143 to miss the cut.
Earlier, Lahiri had shot 3-over 73 in second round after a first round 70. Lahiri missed a bunch of easy putts on both days and exited early from the final Major of the year, reported PTI.
In related news, Indian golfer Viraj Madappa, who won the Take Solutions Masters title last weekend in Bengaluru, has jumped from 1561st rank to be 460th in the world rankings, which were announced Aug. 13.
Madappa became the record youngest Indian, at the age of 20 years and nine months, to win on the Asian Tour as he claimed a two-shot victory at the Take Solutions Masters.
That win has catapulted him inside the top-500 rankings for the first time in his career.
The Bengaluru event also proved beneficial for Khalin Joshi and S.S.P. Chawrassia. Khalin, who finished tied sixth, jumped 48 places to be 376th. Chawrasia, who also finished sixth in Bengaluru, vaulted 33 places to be 380th.
However, Sharma and Lahiri dropped four places each to be ranked 92nd and 97th respectively after failing to make the weekend cut at the PGA.
The third highest ranked Indian, Gaganjeet Bhullar, dropped three places to be 117th, while Ajeetesh Sandhu moved down two places to be at the 230th spot.
Shiv Kapur maintained his 232nd rank, while Rahil Gangjee dropped two places to be 328th.
