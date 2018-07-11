Sri Lankan cricket team captain Dinesh Chandimal (right) and South African cricket team captain Faf du Plessis (left) shake hands as they pose for photographers at a press conference in Colombo on July 6, ahead of the South African tour of Sri Lanka. South Africa will play two Test matches, five 50-over One-Day Internationals and one T20 matches in Sri Lanka between July 12 and August 14. The first Test between South African and Sri Lanka will be played on July 12 at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle. (Lakruwan Wanniarachchi/AFP/Getty Images)