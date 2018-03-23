KOLKATA - Chandigarh's semi-final hopes ended after a 1-2 loss to Maharashtra while Kerala continued their rampaging run with a 6-0 rout of Manipur in Group A matches of the 72nd national championship for Santosh Trophy here March 23.
Kerala, courtesy the result, pipped Group A leaders and hosts Bengal to pole position owing to better goal difference.
Both teams have six points after two games. Chandigarh, on the other hand, is now rock-bottom in the group with a draw in their last outing against Manipur.
At the Rabindra Sarobar Stadium, goals from Shubham Khanvilkar in the 5th minute and Dion Menezes in the 9th minute saw Maharashtra take the lead early on.
Vishal Sharma's 88th minute strike provided a consolation goal for Chandigarh.
With the win, Maharashtra registered its first points on the board and next play Kerala March 25. Chandigarh, with only one point from three outings, next plays Bengal on the same day.
Meanwhile, at the Sailen Manna Sports Complex in Howrah, after a barren first half, substitute Afdal VK gave Kerala the lead in the 47th minute before goals from Rahul KP (59th), Jithin Gopalan (62nd and 84th), Jithin MS (71st) and an own goal by Roshan Singh (90+4th) helped them thrash Manipur 6-0 and seal full points.
Kerala will now take on Maharashtra March 25 at the Howrah Stadium while Manipur will face the same opponents March 27.
