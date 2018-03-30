USA Field Hockey last month announced five teams that will compete at the International Hockey Federation's Grand Masters World Cup and the Masters World Cup later this year, with several Indian Americans and South Asian Americans among them.
USA Field Hockey announced the teams for the men's over-40, over-45, over-50, over-55 and over-60 masters following five separate tryouts held across the U.S. last summer.
The participants had their last training camp in late January in Moorpark, Calif., before the teams were chosen.
More than 100 masters-aged men came from all corners of the country, as well as from countries such as Japan, Paraguay and the United Arab Emirates, to showcase their skills over the two-day camp with the goal of being selected to represent the United States, according to USA Field Hockey.
This year, the U.S. is taking five teams, which is more than previous World Cups when the country fielded two clubs.
The U.S. over-40 club, coached by Shiv Jagday, includes players Riyaz Mohamed of Scottsdale, Ariz.; Sukhwinder Sandhu of Mount Kisco, N.Y.; and Lakhvinder Singh of San Ramon, Calif.; with Danish Mahmud of Columbus, Ohio; and Gurdev Singh of American Canyon, Calif., among the alternates.
Among the over-45 club players, coached by Laveen Jandu, are Raj Denhoy of New York, N.Y.; Shamsher Johal of Phoenix, Ariz.; Saran Mandair of San Jose, Calif.; Amanmeet Sandhu of Modesto, Calif.; and Karamjit Singh of Clovis, Calif. Harwinder Deol of American Canyon, Calif.; and Sumarjit Singh of Gilbert, Ariz., are among the alternates.
In the over-50 club, coached by Adam Falla, are Prashant Aji of San Jose, Calif.; Sunil D'Souza of Lake Forest, Calif.; Srinu Karuturi of Monroe Township, N.J.; Pradeep Menon of Cumming, Ga.; Muzammel Malik of Westminster, Md.; and Muhammad Siddiqui of Arlington, Va. The club also includes alternates Riaz Khan of Mission Viejo, Calif.; and Charanjit Singh of Keller, Texas.
Stephen Harvey coaches the over-55 club which includes players such as Manzar Iqbal of Chicago, Ill.; Brijinder Khosla of Phoenix, Ariz.; Amrit Kohli of Bethesda, Md.; Kanwardeep Sidhu of San Jose, Calif.; and Jaswinder Singh of Woodland, Calif.; as well as alternate Manmohan Brar of Phoenix.
The over-60 club, which is coached by player-coach Peter Bale, includes players Chamkaur Gill of Placentia, Calif.; Raghbir Mangat of Gold River, Calif.; Sankar Ramani of Fremont, Calif.; and Manmohan Singh of Aliso Viejo, Calif.; and also includes alternate Paramjit Singh of El Sobrante, Calif.
The FIH Grand Masters World Cup will be held from June 22 to June 30 in Barcelona, Spain. The teams will then compete in the FIH Masters World Cup in Terrassa, Spain, from July 27 through Aug. 5.
