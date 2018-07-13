BANGKOK — India's star shuttler P.V. Sindhu entered the semi-finals of the Thailand Open badminton tournament, defeating Soniia Cheah of Malaysia in the quarter-finals here July 13.
Second seeded and Olympic 2016 silver medalist, Sindhu took 36 minutes to outplay the Malaysian opponent 21-17, 21-13.
In both sets, Sindhu displayed her class to outplay her opponent in every department of the game.
In the first game, Cheah gave some fight taking points at crucial stages but succumbed as Sindhu overpowered her completely.
Sindhu will now face Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia in the semis, who defeated Canada's Michelle Li to advance.
