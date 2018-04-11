Indian Canadian Sikh UFC fighter Arjan Singh Bhullar announced he intends to wear his traditional turban in the walkout during his upcoming fight in Glendale, Ariz.
The fight is scheduled for April 14, the same day as the Sikh holiday Vaisakhi.
Recently Bhullar visited a number of Gurdwaras in Phoenix to raise awareness of Sikhs and what the turban represents, in partnership with the National Sikh Campaign, according to a news release.
“I feel that it is important for me to use my platform and my career in mixed martial arts to transcend beyond sports,” Bhullar said in a statement. “I want to light a fire and break down barriers for my community, and ultimately inspire Indians across the globe. Every culture has their sports icon. I hope one day I can be that icon for the South Asian community.”
The Sikh fighter added that it is important for him to wear his turban into the ring because “around the world, people do not know what Sikhs stands for and what our turbans stand for.”
“It's important for me to represent where I come from and what my people are all about,” he added.
Bhullar sees the day of the fight as a powerful and momentous date to represent the community to help raise awareness for the world’s fifth largest religion.
The fighter had been forbidden from wearing the religious headgear for his debut fight against Luis Henrique last year. Fighters must wear sponsored clothing but Bhullar, 31, and Reebok had not agreed upon a personalized turban.
He reached an understanding with his sponsors after the fight and Reebok and the UFC have both been receptive, the news release noted. Bhullar had also represented Canada in wrestling at London 2012. The Canadian became the first Indian-born fighter to win in the UFC after beating Luis Henrique in September.
