JAKARTA — The Indian archery compound men's team had to settle for silver against Korea in a rip-roaring final which ended in a shoot-out after both teams were locked 229-229 here at the 18th Asian Games Aug. 28.
India won the first set 60-56, a solid four-point lead over Korea in the four-set final.
Korea came back strongly in the second set to win 58-54 and level the proceedings at 114-114.
It was a see-saw battle which saw India reclaim advantage in the third set, winning 58-56.
In the final set, the scores were level at 229-229 after it looked like India had won initially. But revised scores read a Korea win at 59-57 to take the match in shootout.
Both teams had 29/30 in a nail-biting shootout round with Korea hitting the bull's eye in the first shot making the difference.
Indian archers also took silver in the compound women's team category following a narrow loss to South Korea the same day.
The Indians gave a tough fight to the overwhelming favorites before going down 228-231 in the final.
The Indian team of Muskan Kirar, Madhumita Kumari and Jyothi Vennam won the first set, but could not sustain the momentum, going down 59-57, 56-58, 58-58, 55-58.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.