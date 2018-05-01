NEW DELHI — After securing a rich haul of 11 medals at the Asian Youth Boxing Championships in Bangkok last week, Indian boxing got yet another huge shot in the arm as 16 young pugilists booked their spots for the 2018 AIBA Youth World Boxing Championship, the second highest by any Asian country in the fray.
A total of 10 women and six men have made the cut for the prestigious AIBA World Championships. The challenge in the women's department will be spearheaded by 2017 World Youth Champion Nitu (48 kilogram) and Shakshi (57kg) while national champion Jony (60kg) will look to pounce on this opportunity after missing out on the World Championship last year.
Accompanying them will be World Youth Championship bronze medalist Neha Yadav (+81kg), 2018 Asian Youth Championship gold medalist Manisha (64 kg) and Lalita (69 kg) along with Silver Medalists Anamika (51 kg), Astha Pahwa (75 kg) and Sakshi Gaidhani (81kg) and bronze medalist Divya Pawar (54kg).
In the men's department, Asian Youth Championship silver medalist Ankit (60kg) will spearhead the Indian charge. Bhavesh Kattimani (52 kg), bronze medalist at the recently held Asian Youths, Akash Kumar (56kg), Akash (56kg), Vijay Deep (69kg) and Ronak (81kg) will also look to bring home laurels for the country.
The World Championship will also serve as the last opportunity for the Indian boxers to qualify a complete field for the Youth Olympics to be held in Buenos Aires at the end of the year.
India has five quota places, including three for men and two for women boxers. Jyoti Gulia (51kg) has already booked her stay at the marquee youth event by virtue of being crowned a Gold medalist in the 2017 World Championship which was held in Guwahati last year.
The 16 young pugilists will travel to Budapest in Hungary this August in search of glory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.