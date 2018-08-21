JAKARTA — Indian wrestler Divya Kakran won the bronze medal in the women's 68 kilogram freestyle category at the 18th Asian Games here Aug. 21.
Divya thrashed Chen Wenling of Chinese Taipei by technical superiority in the play-off for the bronze medal. A wrestler is declared winner by technical superiority when he takes a lead of 10 or more points.
The Indian hardly broke a sweat, taking just one minute and 29 seconds in the first period to open up a 10-0 lead which gave her the win.
