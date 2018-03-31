Glowing and flawless skin tone is something that always comes first on every girl's beauty wish list. And we believe, there is one more word that should be added to this wish- 'naturally'. Well, although there are many cosmetic products in the market that guarantee spotless and radiant skin in no time, going natural is still the best way of enhancing your beauty.
One such natural ingredient that every woman can use to get that flawless, radiant and healthy skin is, lemon. It not only helps in brightening the skin tone, but also treats many other skin related problems. So, here are some lemon face masks that you can use in order to improve their skin tone.
#1. Lemon juice
Squeeze out the juice from a lemon, and apply it all over your face with the help of a cotton ball. Wash off after an hour. Doing this daily will help improve your skin tone, and will also lighten any scar marks.
#2. Lemon, tomato and turmeric
Add three teaspoons of lemon juice with one teaspoon of tomato juice and a pinch of turmeric. The goodness of lemon when combined with that of tomato (lycopene and antioxidants), and turmeric (antibacterial and anti-inflammatory), will yield amazing results for your skin complexion. Apply this paste and leave it on for an hour before washing off.
#3. Lemon, milk and honey
Mix the one teaspoon of lemon juice and honey with one tablespoon of milk powder, and apply this mixture to your face. Let it dry for 15 minutes before rinsing off with cold water. Apply this mask every day to unveil glowing skin.
#4. Lemon and coconut water
The blend of lemon and coconut water not just helps in attaining brighter-looking skin, but it also acts as a great cleanser as well as a moisturiser. Coconut water is known for lightening blemishes as well as nourishing the skin. So, just mix few drops of lemon to coconut water, and apply to get radiant and hydrated skin.
#5. Lemon and sandalwood
Take out juice from half a lemon and mix it with four teaspoons of sandalwood powder. In case the paste is not smooth, then add a little water to it and mix it well. Apply this paste for 20 minutes and wash it off with cold water. In addition to lightening your skin tone, it will also make your skin softer and free from blemishes.
#6. Lemon, honey and essential oil
This one is very helpful for those who have dry skin. Simply mix together lemon juice and honey along with a few drops of your favourite essential oil. Wash it after 25 minutes with warm water. Use this regularly to flaunt naturally glowing skin in just few weeks.
#7. Lemon, turmeric and milk
You can make a face mask for naturally glowing and healthy skin by mixing together lemon juice, milk and turmeric. Apply this to the face and let it dry out. Wash off with warm water.
While lemon has some amazing benefits for the skin, there are certain things that one must keep in mind before applying these face masks. There should not be any open wounds or rashes on your skin, else applying these lemon masks will be very uncomfortable. Also, those with sensitive skin should be careful while using lemon as it may cause a reaction. So, just keep these tips in mind and grab the ingredients from your kitchen to make these masks for glowing and scar-free skin.
