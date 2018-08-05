Indian weddings are colorful, bright, and loaded with traditions and occasions of mere joy. Each and every culture showcases its unique customs that are a delight to witness. Imagining weddings without these beautiful traditions is quite a difficult thing, let alone not having them at all.
So, we thought of compiling a few Indian wedding traditions that should carry on for generations to come and without which, weddings will not be as much fun as they are now.
#1. The mehendi ceremony
Image Courtesy: Pinterest
It is all about applying intricate henna designs on the hands and feet of the bride. Not only the bride but all her friends and the ladies in the family, get it put on their hands. It is said that darker the colour of the mehendi, the more love and affection the bride will get from her hubby dearest and mother-in-law. The venue is decorated with flowers and curtains. This function is one for which the bride and her friends wait eagerly as this is practically their last night together to have fun, dance, sing, and let their hair loose with each other. Also, there is something enchantingly serene about this night that makes it a memorable one.
#2. The sangeet ceremony
Image Courtesy: Cupcake Productions
Sangeet ceremony can either be a stand-alone event, (a separate one) or can also be clubbed with the mehendi ceremony. This is the time when both the families, the groom and the bride’s families dance their hearts out at their respective venues. Earlier, this ceremony was only restricted to women of the house, but nowadays it is open for all.
#3. The haldi ceremony
Image Courtesy: Cupcake Productions
On the wedding day, before the wedding vows, both the bride and the groom enjoy a fun-filled haldi ceremony. It is a fun ritual where the family members pour oil, water, and turmeric over the bride-to-be and the groom-to-be. This is a ritual which is believed to bless the couple. It is also believed that this ceremony keeps the buri nazar away and gives an instant glow to the couple.
#4. The chooda ceremony
Can any Punjabi bride imagine her wedding to take place without having the choodaceremony? We do not know what it is, but somehow, a marriage seems incomplete without those beautiful red and white ivory bangles. Many girls could even get married just for finally getting to wear the chooda. Seriously! And for her friend’s delight, it is the kalire ceremony that follows and decides who gets married next!
#5. The sehrabandi
Image Courtesy: Pinterest
The sehrabandi is that ritual in which the groom's sister ties a sehra on his head after completing a specific puja. It is one of the most emotional moments between a brother, who is getting married and his sister. In North Indian weddings, it is one of the most believed and followed pre-wedding traditions.
#6. Groom's entry
Image Courtesy: Jodi Clickers
In most of the Indian weddings, when the groom makes the entry at the venue, he is wholeheartedly welcomed by his bridesmaids, sisters, sisters-in-law, friends etc. In some wedding, there is a ribbon tied at the entrance, which the groom has to cut like a VIP. But this is not all, all the saalis ask for some shagun from the groom and then begins the groomsmen and bridesmaids funny war. When the groom settles on some gift in cash, the bridesmaids jokingly ask for more. After this, the mother of the bride welcomes the groom with an aarti. This is one of the most fun and joyful rituals of the Indian weddings.
#7. The joota chupai
Image Courtesy: Lin & Jirsa Photography
The jiju's relationship with his salas and salis is incomplete without the joota chupaitradition. It is the one in which the brothers and sisters of the bride hide the groom’s shoes while he sits for the marriage ceremony. They then return the shoes in lieu of money. It is the best way for the two to bond and become closer amidst having some fun and also some serious bargaining!
#8. The vidaai
This is one of the saddest yet happy and emotional events of the entire wedding. It is when the bride has to say her final goodbye to her family and friends to go to her new house. Though it gets everyone teary-eyed, it is one of the most cherished traditions amongst all.
#9. The kalash
Image Courtesy: Pinterest
When the bride enters her new house, she has to gently kick a small kalash full of rice with her right foot before she enters. This marks the beginning of her new life in her new house and brings prosperity and good luck to the house. It is also synonymous with Goddess Lakshmi entering the house.
#10. Post-wedding games
Image Courtesy: Cosmin Danila Photography
These are major stress busters for the newly-married couple after a hectic and long day. The friends and family members of the groom arrange for post-wedding games that the newlyweds are supposed to play. It is also a great way to break the ice and bond with each other for the bride and her new family.
