Right from the way she dresses and the way she carries herself to the way she interacts, the personality of a bride can be judged in a number of ways. But did you know that a lip colour could also help you in determining the same? Yes, that’s true!
A lip colour is the definition of a woman’s personal style and speaks volumes about her likes, dislikes, nature, and personality. And to elaborate what we mean, there are different shades of lip colours along with the forecast about bride’s personality.
#1. Tones of red
She is bold, she is powerful and she is today’s modern woman. She knows exactly what she wants from her life and isn’t afraid to get it. She is vivacious, fearless and knows how to party. People love her vibrant personality and like being around her. Her choice of clothes is bright and lively, and she knows how to have a blast at her own wedding.
#2. Mauve and violet love
Darker the shade of mauve, the more luxurious and elite are her tastes and preferences. She likes to live life king size, and that is how she plans her wedding to be. There is a certain sort of mysteriousness in her which is very appealing. Her aura spells sophistication and class. She is different from the crowd and doesn’t believe in aping traditions completely. She has her own take on life.
#3. Hues of brown
She is grounded and soft-spoken. She finds pleasure in small things of life. A big fat Indian wedding might not impress her, but a meaningful close-knit wedding with just a few close people will allure her. She is traditional and organised. People can trust and confide in her. She is dependable and real. She is a friend who is hard to find. In fact, family comes first for her always.
#4. Tones of pink
She is fun-loving and cheerful. She can find positivity in any situation. She loves the bright side and most of her wedding functions would be in the daytime. She is versatile, likes to try new things and spreads positivity wherever she goes. She is full of energy and that shows in her attitude.
#5. Peach crush
She likes to keep it subtle whether it is her makeup or her attire. She isn’t the kind of girl who likes to wear a lot of makeup on regular basis, but when she does dress up, anyone can die for it. Her persona is very soothing and appealing. She is a happy person to be around with. She is calm during all her functions. She is lovable, charming, composed and warm.
#6. Nude sheen
She is who she is; no fakeness, no nakhras! She doesn’t like to follow what is in vogue and prefers to be comfortable in her own style. Her wedding outfit is also a reflection of her style – simple, elegant yet classy. She sees beauty in the darkest of alleys. And she’s the person you can go to when you are down and low.
#7. Gloss alert
She likes pomp and show. She’s flirty and thriving. She can overshadow the most interesting people by her chirpy charm. Everyone wants to be her. Her energy is the high point of the wedding. From her outfit to the décor, everything is bright, elaborate and chic. She is the person you hang out with when all you want is to enjoy life.
