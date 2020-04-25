MUMBAI — Like many conscientious celebrities, Ajay Devgn has been using his social media handles to keep people informed of the challenges and the remedies available. He has also made a special song titled “Thahar Ja” that speaks about the need to stay safe.
The song is about taking out time to pause and pray. It says, “We will weather this storm too, provided we stand united as one.”
Featuring Devgn, it has been shot in his home by the actor himself, and also marks the debut of his 9-year-old son Yug Devgn as his assistant director!
The song, which has been produced by Devgn, has been sung and composed by Mehul Vyas, written by Anil Verma and mixed and mastered by Jaykrishan Nalinkumar. The VFX has been supervised by Naveen Paul (of Devgn’s company NY VFXwala) and it is edited by Dharmendra Sharma.
