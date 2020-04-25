MUMBAI — For the uninitiated, Ankur Rathee was first spotted as a hot stud in the first season of “Four More Shots Please!,” engaged in a fling with one of the lead characters, Anjana Menon, essayed by Kirti Kulhari. The actor instantaneously garnered a fan following with women drooling over him.
Outside the series, Rathee did roles in serious mainstream films like “The Tashkent Files” and”Thappad.”
Rathee is now enjoying the amazing response to the second season of “Four More Shots Please!” wherein he continues his role as Arjun, Kirti Kulhari’s love interest. But now, he is not just a “fun time in Goa,” man but graduates to being a serious boyfriend.
In the last season, the couple’s physical chemistry had turned up the heat, but this time the emotional chemistry between the actors is equally effective.
The series, dubbed as a desi “Sex and the City,” tracks the lives of four women from very different backgrounds, finding friendship in Mumbai, the Maximum City.
Says Rathee, “Season One focused on exploring our physical attraction and infatuation, but this season throws my relationship with Anjana smack down in the zone of real-life challenges, like our age difference. You’ve already seen my character, Arjun, as a boy toy, but now you’ll experience him as a boyfriend.”
About Kulhari, he says, “When you have a co-actor like Kirti, suddenly there becomes a lot more in the scene to play with as an actor. She gives a lot and if you’re prepared and present, you can’t help but give back. The spontaneity of it all is magical.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.