A tailor is busy stitching a tricolor ahead of Independence Day celebrations, in Kolkata on Aug. 10, 2020. The Indian American author of this oped piece, referring to the younger generation, writes: “They who grew up with arrogantly asserting ‘I can do what I want’ and ‘I am free to be myself’, and ‘I owe nothing to anyone’, this coming of Corona is like God’s finger placed on their lips.” (Kuntal Chakrabarty/IANS photo)