The breach of security on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. while certification of Joe Biden as the next president of United States was underway, wasn’t just an incidence of one more demonstration of violent protest that besieged the year 2020, it was a total failure of our nation’s security apparatus, triggered by our own enragedly egotist President Trump. This day will remain as one of the darkest days in the history of U.S. It was a defining moment as an attempt to hijack the democratic values of this great nation in a coup by intimidating the Congressional body to overturn the election results.
Let’s not forget that the out-of-control mob of hoodlums, anarchists, white-supremist and false conspiracy theorists who converged on the Capitol were incited earlier by none other than deranged Trump himself who exhorted them to take the matter in their own hands. It exposed how fragile our nation is, not only to the wide-spread barrage of venomed falsehood and divisiveness, but also how vulnerable it is to anti-national militia and terrorist attacks.
Let’s stop the charade or pretend that what happened on Jan. 6 was totally shocking. It was four years in the making with the support of misguided supporters. Trump’s core support comes from numerous splinter ‘anti-groups’ – anti-immigrant, anti-nonwhites, anti-government, anti-women’s rights, anti-establishment, anti-environment, anti-media, anti-rules and regulations for good governance, etc. He systematically tapped into these people’s insecurities and nurtured them to his selfish ends.
President John Kennedy from the same U.S. Capitol steps had motivated the Americans to work in harmony for the collective bright future with a historic proclamation: “Ask not what your country can do for you; Ask what you can do for your country.” Trump, on the other hand, put Americans against each other. Though this had been a country of immigrants, he made ‘immigrant’ an exclusionary word in the life of this country by equating it to only the ‘white people’, and making ‘non-white people’ the root cause of all U.S. problems.
Never in the history of U.S. had there been so many violent acts of bullying and infamous pogrom-style vengeful killings that ultimately resulted in a global movement of ‘Black Lives Matter’. In spite of losing all court cases for lack of even a shred of evidence, except his own mere psycho-rhetoric to boot, all the way to the Supreme Court and Electoral College, Trump, in his delusional alternative world, kept on spreading the falsehood just to satisfy his own whimper.
The Republicans, right-wing media, and the so-called conservatives, all bear the responsibility for this greatest historic American tragedy. He bullied them and this spineless lot caved in. They fully knew that the words have consequences, but intentionally kept mum as long as he did not turn against them. They did not stand with Sen. John McCain, decorated generals, and experienced career diplomats when he insulted them nor objected to his hundreds of lies each month.
They did not do a thing when he refused to take any action against the Covid-19 epidemic or Russia’s cyber-attacks on vital components of the U.S. government. They, in fact, stoked his outlandish conspiracy theories and went against the Constitution they had pledged to upheld, to confirm their loyalty to him. In short, the responsibility of creating this self-centered, self-absorbed monster rests solely with them. Some of his ardent supporters rallied around him even after his disgraceful fall, simply because the reality was too painful and bruising for their own ego.
It is worth noting the double standards of some of the nationalist Indians who were Trump supporters. This cadre had unequivocally lambasted outrageous accusations of the Indian Congress and its allies against Prime Minister Modi and the BJP as “mere allegations without any shred of proof or merit,” but readily accepted Trump’s whimsical personal allegations against the electioneering process as the truth, when he lost the second term. The enthusiasm of some of them overflowed so much so that they even attached the word ‘Hindu’ to their support groups.
This was outright blasphemy of what Hinduism stands for. Trump had never ever exhibited any trait that ANY religion – let alone just Hindu – could take pride in. All his life, Trump had ruined thousands of businesses, spread hatred and never ever repented or regretted any of his unscrupulous actions.
Trump has been universally condemned after what happened on Jan. 6. In my opinion, he personally has no political future. He lost his year 2024 chance to get elected when he refused to gallantly accept his loss in the November elections.
A lot has been lost during the four tumultuous years of Trump’s presidency. As a nation, our democracy has not only been disgraced, but also, lost clout or the power to make things happen in our interest. Trump had already isolated the U.S. from the rest of the world by going against all our allies. Jan. 6 proved that we cannot manage our own affairs peacefully and according to the law of the land. How different was the Trump era than the era of Third World country dictators. Like them he refused to relinquish their power when the time came. This was disgraceful, despicable and shameful to be played out on the world stage.
At such junctures, it is always customary to stress that the goodness in the U.S. outweighs all negativity, lapses or bad episodes, etc., put together. I say, not so fast, make no mistake, Trump and his hateful twisted ideology is not going to go away, at least in the near future, unless people and the lawmakers are vigilant about the future of this country. He and his humiliated surrogates in the Congress are likely to create hurdles for the Biden administration every which way they can, every step of the way, for the next four years. Also, there is plenty of room to wonder whether challenging election results is going to be the future ‘norm’? If it does, then it will be the beginning of the U.S. becoming a ‘Banana Republic’?
(The author is an Indian American writer, social activist, and political commentator. The opinions expressed here are solely of the writer.)
