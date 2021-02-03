File photo of Trump supporters clashing with police and security forces as people try to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Indian American commentator Prakash Waghmare writes here: “Make no mistake, Trump and his hateful twisted ideology is not going to go away, at least in the near future, unless people and the lawmakers are vigilant about the future of this country.” (Brent Stirton/Getty Images)