U.S. President Joe Biden (left), with Secretary of State Antony Blinken (2nd left), meets virtually with members of the "Quad" alliance of India, Australia, Japan and the U.S., in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on Mar. 12, 2021. On screens are Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. (Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images)