Proposed talks on a free trade agreement between New Delhi and Washington is set to gather steam in the coming months as the Quad, or the Quadrilateral group, which held its much awaited meeting Mar. 12, indicated that the focus of the member countries — India, the U.S., Japan and Australia – will encompass economic cooperation besides strengthening security ties. Sources said that the U.S., which is keen to reduce its dependence on China in the post Covid-19 pandemic era, will also be looking at the trade agreement.
While New Delhi and Washington had already initiated discussions on such an agreement under former U.S. President Donald Trump, there was apprehension among policymakers that the momentum would be lost under President Joe Biden. However, sources said that the Biden administration has not deviated much on the U.S.' China policy and now with the strengthening of the Quad, talks on the proposed trade agreement are likely to resume soon.
"We are set to resume talks (on the FTA) soon, there is no reason to believe that the proposal has been put in cold storage," a senior government official said, on condition of anonymity.
At present, China is the United States’ largest trading partner.
"China is the U.S.' largest supplier of goods and amid the Covid-19 pandemic, it may not be possible for Washington to alter trade dynamics significantly but surely it will look at diversifying and reduce its dependence on China. The gap will have to be filled up by India and for this a trade agreement will be the way forward," Ajay Sahai, director general, Federation of Indian Export Organisation, told India Narrative.
According to the Office of the US Trade Representative, the U.S. is the largest goods importer in the world. The U.S.' total import stood at $2.5 trillion in 2019. China is the U.S.' top supplier of goods. It accounts for 18 percent of total goods imports, the USTR noted.
Sources said as the world gears up for a post Covid-19 era, India's role in the new supply chain network will increase as many countries and companies seek to diversify their risks.
"Cooperation of the Quad will be based on this basic framework," one of the sources said. Swadeshi Jagran Manch's national co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan, however, said India must not rush into trade deals.
"There have been thorny trade related issues with the U.S. and we must not undermine those. We welcome the Quad cooperation but we need to wait and watch before we get into the economic and trade co-operation at this juncture," Mahajan said.
Meanwhile the strengthening of the Quad has made China worried.
"India, a leading un-aligned nation neighboring China, has seen increasing attention from the U.S.-led anti-China clan. Under the framework of the so-called Indo-Pacific strategy, the countries have been playing up various topics with an aim widely interpreted as containing the development of China, from economic, technology to defense ability growth," the Chinese state backed Global Times wrote.
It also noted that the U.S. and India have seen more frequent exchanges lately, especially when it comes to the stunt of "countering China's rise.”
"As the world is shifting into post-pandemic era, with global industrial chains seeing adjustment, timely finding a beneficial position for India while avoid taking sides between China and the U.S., will be a test for the wisdom of the Modi administration," it said.
ANI adds from Washington: Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu has said that the relations between New Delhi and Washington is going "much deeper" and this was "very much reflected" in the equation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden. The Mar. 12 power-packed virtual meeting between the heads of government from the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue has firmly set a "democratic diamond" around China. And even though China was not named during the 90-minute long summit, at least publicly, the joint statement followed by the strongly worded opinion article in The Washington Post has clearly underscored that Quad countries will be unrestrained from coercion.
"There are a lot of challenges right now which are international in nature, like-minded countries need to come together to face them and the Quad was one such platform," Sandhu said while exclusively speaking to ANI post the summit.
"The United States is bringing in technology. India has a vaccine production capability, and Japan is financing. And of course, Australia is coming in with logistics—there are three clear areas: health care and vaccine production; the second is IT and the third is climate change," Sandhu said while reflecting on the cooperation between the four democracies.
The Quad summit was the first time Modi and Biden came face-to-face at a public event after the American president took charge in Washington in January.
"Prime Minister Modi, it's great to see you," Biden said while greeting the Indian leader as he welcomed him to speak at the summit.
"India-U.S. relationship is going much deeper, and this was very much reflected in the equation between Prime Minister Modi and President Biden," Ambassador Sandhu asserted. The top Indian envoy has been a part of the story of India-U.S. relations and has seen it all from close quarters for decades.
When asked about President Biden and Prime Minister Modi's equation, Sandhu recalled the Indian prime minister's visit to the U.S. in 2014 and 2016 and said, "The equation between Prime Minister Modi and the then Vice President Biden was extremely good, not only at the lunch he (Biden) hosted in 2014, but also in the 2016 joint session of Congress, where, Vice President Biden had presided," Sandhu recalled.
"Coming back to Quad again, you have to just see the public viewing of the first five minutes, and I think you can see the general atmosphere that was very good amongst all the leaders," the envoy told ANI.
The leaders have also agreed to meet in person before the end of the year. But for now, New Delhi is expected to discuss steps to take in the Quad initiative further when U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visits India after stops in Tokyo and Seoul.
"This visit is a reflection of the importance which the United States accords to India, and the origins of our bilateral relationship. Defense Secretary Austin is going to be the first senior Cabinet Minister visiting India and India looking forward to this," Sandhu concluded.
While reiterating its commitment to a free and secure Indo-Pacific region, leaders of the Quad countries pledged to work with other countries who share the same goals and ensuring that COVID-19 vaccines are administered throughout the region till 2022.
In a jointly-authored opinion article for The Washington Post by Biden, Indian Prime Minister Modi, Australia Prime Minister Morrison and Japan Prime Minister Suga, they wrote that "the Quad" was born in crisis. It became a diplomatic dialogue in 2007 and was reborn in 2017.
"Now, in this new age of interconnection and opportunity throughout the Indo-Pacific, we are again summoned to act together in support of a region in need," the four leaders of the Quad wrote for The Washington Post.
(The IANS content is being carried under an arrangement with indianarrative.com)
