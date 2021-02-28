OK, so you have received your 2 vaccine shots. Now what? Can you go out and party with your family and friends? Not so soon. First, experts recommend to wait for 7-10 days after your 2nd shot for the full immunity to kick-in.
Even after your own vaccination, CDC recommended safety precautions must be followed to keep you, your loved ones and everyone else safe and protected from the deadly coronavirus.
Experts suggest stepping out like you did pre-Covid-19, should be done in phases.
Phase 1: Friends and Family
Let’s assume that 10 of your family members or friends all have received their 2nd shot of the vaccine and 10 days have passed after the 2nd shot. Experts say that your risks have been significantly reduced and it is safe to meet them outdoors. Consider the bubble theory and create a bubble of your friends and family who have been vaccinated. It would also be safe if the unvaccinated friends or family members quarantined for 10 days before the outdoor get-together.
If you really want to spend time with the grandkids indoors, the safest way to do this is still for everyone to quarantine for at least 10 days and lower their risk during these 10 days. And again, just because you've been vaccinated, that doesn't reduce your responsibility. You should continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing whenever you are around others.
Phase 2: Community and Places of Worship
Once again, let’s assume that you live in a 55+ Active Retirement community with 600 homes and about 1,000 residents. Your community has a nice club-house with swimming pool, gym, pool tables etc. where you used to meet with your neighbors and play games or go swimming. Now with everyone getting vaccinations, can you resume all those activities? Yes, only when everyone has been vaccinated and 10 days have passed since the 2nd shot. Obviously, your community organization will make the final decisions when it is safe for all to meet.
Community members may have created their own small bubbles with friends/family when they meet outside the community. It would be risky (even after the 2nd dose of vaccine) if they meet unvaccinated people outside the community after the 2nd dose and then bring the infection back to the community as a carrier. In that case, they can still transmit infection. So it's important for them to have been quarantined for 10 days (not just waiting for 10 days to pass after the 2nd dose) before they engage in a community gathering or events.
It would be the same for places of worship, the management/administration will decide when it is safe for all to meet. Again, experts say that 10 days after vaccination, your risk level is extremely low for infection or transmission.
Once vaccinated, an outdoor sporting event is probably safe, if there is good social distancing between households and everyone is wearing masks. (Dr. Dhingani says): “Even if you are vaccinated, avoid indoor, crowded gatherings with people outside your bubble until herd immunity has been achieved in the country and more guidance is available from the public health officials.”
Phase 3: Domestic or International Travel
This is an extremely tough decision and must be made very carefully.
Dr. Fauci has said, “Getting vaccinated does not say now I have a free pass to travel, nor does it say that I have a free pass to put aside all of the public health measures that we talk about all the time.”
Only when USA has reached “Herd Immunity,” meaning 75-80 percent have been vaccinated that we can consider travel safe and enjoy it like pre-covid. But until then, extreme caution is wise and only travel in emergency situations while following all CDC guidelines about masking and social distancing.
The content presented here reflects our own opinion and interpretation of available scientific data we have to date. It is not sponsored by Moderna, Mercy Medical group or Dignity Health Foundation. Please always refer to your primary care physician for advice related to your personal situation.
(Dr. Darshan Dhingani, MD, is a pulmonary critical care physician with Dignity Health Foundation. Satish Shah is a writer, author, speaker, senior community leader and Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine phase-3 trial volunteer. The views expressed here are solely those of the authors.)
