(Note from the author: I have written an article on people who suffer from dementia, or Alzheimer’s disease. It is based on my research, meeting with doctors in the U.S. and India, because my father suffered from this disease for six years and died last year in New Delhi when I was visiting him. It has some pointers and tips on how to protect your loved ones who have developed this disease. In India the extended family system provides a little comfort, though there is no support group to give you a helping hand, whereas in the United States, where I live, the nursing homes are no better solutions. I hope this article can save someone's life with the suggestions given to me by doctors and others.)
This devastating disease is taking a foothold in every part of the world and there is no end in sight for its eradication. Fifty years ago, we did not hear much about this degenerative disease but now it has made its presence in big numbers all over. Doctors are at loss of words on how one gets this disease and, even worse, how to cure it. I have talked to doctors in the United States and they simply have no cure for this disease. They have put forward various causes for this disease, from chemical-laden foods to enormous amount of stress in the modern times, etc. Whatever the causes, it gives a jolt not only to the person who is suffering, but also to the caregiver such as the family members or senior home persons. It robs the person his identity, of who is he and what he wants to be, and makes him dependent 24 hours on others. It may be difficult but one has to come to terms with the fact that the best days of the patient are over now.
There is no effective allopathic cure for this disease. Some Ayurvedic pandits recommend eating raw almonds, amla (gooseberry), ashvganda, listening to soothing music, etc., to help with slowing of the disease. But effectiveness of these home remedies is a topic of debates for all.
One of the first things that come to mind is how to recognize the disease. This disease came to my father and we were completely at loss of words. Denial is the first thing to come to our mind – how such a thing can happen to a person, especially to my dad. We could not come to terms with the fact that how this could happen to a vegetarian, otherwise healthy, person who is a non-smoker, non-drinker and lives in a relatively less-stressful country like India.
We noticed something wrong in March 2014 when my father pointed to the opposite direction of the road to go home. Over time other symptoms followed, which included forgetting one’s own name, address, loss of vocabulary and many more.
Symptoms
Do not dismiss the starting signs of forgetfulness with making excuses that he/she simply forgot. Surely everyone forgets something every day. It is because these signs will progress to a point of no return to normalcy over a period of time as it did with my father.
Problems and How to Deal with Them
Different people show different signs of this disease. The symptoms vary from person to person and from age to age when this disease strikes a person. Here is how it progressed in my father’s life.
First two years, we noticed the following:
- Losing vocabulary.
- Sticking to some habits such as picking up dead leaves in the garden. In fact, I used to throw dead leaves all over the garden so that my father could spend some time with nature.
Next two years:
- Losing interest in music, newspapers, TV, etc.
- Not brushing their teeth or washing their face in the morning.
- Not going out for a walk in the park.
Next two years:
- Not eating meals properly.
- No bathing; in fact, becoming more and more scared of water. I brought a rickshawala who would hold the arms of my father so that I could put some water on his head. Applying soap was another thing that I mastered.
- Not changing clothes.
- Not listening or completely ignoring what others are saying.
- Not participating in the family conversation.
- Not giving any suggestions when asked, avoiding topics.
- Speaking incomplete sentences.
- Eating – not finishing complete meal, eating at odd hours and not knowing when to stop eating.
Advanced stage (6 years onwards):
- Does not know which door to open when the doorbell rings.
- Does not remember where the toilet or kitchen is.
- Can give you a continuous stare when you ask them something.
Will You Get This Disease?
Nobody can predict that. But doing brain exercises, breathing fresh pollution-free air may help.
How to Deal with It
Always be with that person. He/she is dependent on everybody for everything, from taking shower to giving them food/tea/water at regular intervals.
Make an ID with photo, phone, address, medical condition and have them put it on whenever possible.
Do not leave them unattended, especially near kitchen/river/roof, etc.
Keep main gates of the home locked all the time and do not leave the keys unattended. They may wonder off and may not return home.
Like in a grief period of any major event – we went through denial, anger, bargaining, depression, acceptance. And only acceptance will give you some form of relief.
If an Alzheimer patient can speak, he will probably say something in the form of a poem below put by some much-learned man:
My father died on June 1, 2020 after a debilitating six years with this disease.
(The author is a freelance writer in Torrance, California. He has written this piece as a personal observation and not as medical advice.)
