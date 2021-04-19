Much revered Bodhisattva and Bharat Ratna Baba Saheb Dr. Ambedkar, the harbinger of social transformation and revolution imbibed in the ideas of great personalities like Buddha, Kabir and Mahatma Phule, was born to divert the currents of the era and tides of time.
The multifaceted personality of Babasaheb is so deep, vast and diversified that it would not be wrong to assert that it would take years, even for an erudite scholar, to understand and fathom its depth.
On the occasion of the 130th birth anniversary of Babasaheb, the entire world in its heartfelt offering will seek inspiration from his indomitable spirit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Dr. Ambedkar National Memorial at Dr. Ambedkar International Center, 15 - Janpath, New Delhi and Babasaheb's Mahaparinirvana Bhoomi 26, Alipur Road, New Delhi, in the year 2017-18. Following the instructions of the prime minister, today, these centers are acting as vehicles of socio-economic transformation through research in the field of social and economic studies. It also serves as an expert think tank with a focus on inclusive development and socio-economic matters. In fact, the aim of our government is to bring to light the vision of Babasaheb's thoughts and philosophy to the new generation through these centers.
The present generation is largely unaware of Babasaheb being the most educated person among his contemporaries which was the result and product of his long-term struggle, determination, and hard work. The great man had himself experienced all the ills and inhuman evils which penetrated into the social fabric with time, such as untouchability, discrimination, contempt, etc. However, Babasaheb never resorted to violence, but burnt the candle of his life trying to unify society and by giving the disadvantaged class its due reputation in society.
He was committed throughout his life to give a strong, self-reliant and dignified life to the downtrodden, exploited and deprived in the society. Babasaheb believed that social equality can be achieved only by creating social harmony. He said in Delhi on Nov. 24, 1947, "We are all Indian mutual brothers - such a feeling is expected." This is called ‘BandhuBhava,’ which is lacking, resulting in increasing cases of envy and jealousy. Therefore, for the nation to exist, this barrier will have to be removed, only then the nation will exist, and brotherhood will flourish, if brotherhood fails to exist, equality, freedom, too, will become non-existent.
I believe that just as our government today is working to reestablish India as the VishwaGuru, Babasaheb, too, made similar efforts in the process of nation building. He revered Bharat Mata not only in greatest esteem but was always concerned about the reestablishment of her honor.
He opposed the prominence of competitive allegiance to religion, culture, caste and language, as he believed it to be a great hinderance in the cultivation of the feeling of Indianness and loyalty towards the nation. Opposing the formation of states on the basis of language, establishment of Hindi as the national language, education and quality of Sanskrit language, opposition to section 370, his views on conversion, idea of utility of religion, importance of labor policy, reform, urbanization, equal citizens, the Code and the Hindu Code Bill, importance given to the Srimad Bhagavad Gita, sensitivity towards women, national commitment, economic plans, role in water and power policy, etc. are many topics that reflect Babasaheb's national vision.
Regarding the creator of the Constitution, Dr. Rajendra Babu said Nov. 26, 1949 in the Savindhan Sabha, "Dr. Ambedkar, the architect of Constitution of the independent India gave the country a new constitution at the cost of his intelligence, talent and merit. Profoundly rich men of such mental caliber, stature and eternal talent seldom appear in the world. On the one hand bearing years of unending suffering and humiliation while filled with compassion love, equality and non-violence on the other hand, Babasaheb gave the perfect example of his dedication for the country adopting Buddhism as an inseparable part of Indian culture.”
It is my belief that the present generation must learn from Babasaheb's life lessons that for larger national interest, personal trauma needs to be and should be forgotten. On his birth anniversary April 14, entire world venerated and saluted the true son of Bharat Mata, Babasaheb. Entire India evoked and remembered his immense contribution to India.
The world, too, recalled Babasaheb's contribution as the cause of inspiration to the millions of people. But I have a special message for the younger generation that the patriot, humanist, pious and great saint of virtue Babasaheb's ideals should not be merely followed on his birth anniversary but should be borne every moment to be assimilated into life.
With this, I convey my greetings of Babasaheb's birth anniversary to my countrymen.
(Rattan Lal Kataria is the Union Minister of State, Social Justice and Empowerment and Jal Shakti.)
