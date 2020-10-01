Ahead of Gandhi Jayanti, Indian American freelancer Neera Sohoni writes: Gandhi “wanted us to transition from inhumanity to humanity, from cruelty to humaneness, from violence to non-violence, and from divisiveness to unity.” Above: a worker cleans the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti at Rajghat in New Delhi on Oct. 1, 2020. (ANI photo)