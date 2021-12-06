I invite you to join the SDG Forum (sdg-forum.com), a social learning network for educating youth on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the UN. SDG Forum has gained 2,400 curators worldwide. These 2,400 curators have contributed over 200 hours of online learning content across all 17 goals from climate change, gender equality, poverty reduction, hunger, and many more. The online platform is now available on both iOS and Android as a mobile app for creating an easy-to-use learning platform.
We are excited and grateful to our curator community for giving their valuable time to engage and curate content for SDG Forum. The platform now has content for everyone, whether they are just starting to learn about the SDGs or are already working on projects. The mission of SDG Forum is to make its app freely available and adopted by schools and colleges across the world and create a global network of youth who collaborate with one another in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.
SDG Forum is currently on track to have 10,000 users on the platform by the end of 2021, and has signed partnerships with schools across the world to encourage youth to join the movement. We have also launched an app (radhakm.com/app) for easier access and more content about the SDG Goals. Furthermore, the app highlights other interests such as Sustainable Fashion and Marine Life.
SDG Forum is an exciting innovation. We really need a singular place for climate change activities and change makers to come together and propose ways we can help each other. SDG Forum promises to be exactly that place. SDG Forum is especially useful in giving young leaders a direction, and proselytizing them to lead the fight against climate change. This is exactly what the world needs, and it thrills me that today's youth are so engaged.
(Radha Mehta is in the 11th grade at The Harker School in San Jose, California. The Indian American founder of SDG Forum is working to spread awareness about climate change. In her free time, she enjoys playing guitar, reading novels, and creating art.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.