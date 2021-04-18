NEW YORK – U.S. President Joe Biden has asked India and other regional countries to pitch in to help stabilize Afghanistan as Washington has decided to pull out its troops ending a 20-year-old war.
Announcing his plans April 14 to unconditionally bring home the last of the U.S. military before Sept. 11 this year, Biden said: "We'll ask other countries, other countries in the region, to do more to support Afghanistan, especially Pakistan, as well as Russia, China, India, and Turkey. They all have a significant stake in the stable future for Afghanistan."
The U.S. and NATO invaded Afghanistan after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks by Al Qaeda using hijacked aircraft on New York and Washington.
The terror group was sheltered by the Islamic fundamentalist Taliban, which ruled Afghanistan.
The way out of Afghanistan was charted by Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, who had set a deadline of May 1 for troops' withdrawal.
Biden is following through, but has extended the deadline to Sept. 11, a date seared in American minds.
NATO also announced on April 14 a collective withdrawal from Afghanistan.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters that there are 10,000 troops in Afghanistan, a majority from countries other than the U.S., and they would begin to be withdrawn starting on May 1.
The Kabul government of President Ashraf Ghani and the Taliban have been holding negotiations that began during Trump's administration for power-sharing and transition.
The longest U.S. war is estimated to have cost the nation more than $2 trillion, claimed the lives of 2,448 American personnel and left 20,722 troops wounded in action.
In addition, several tens of thousands of Afghans, many of them civilians, have died in the war.
Soon after his speech on his Afghan withdrawal plan, Biden went to Arlington National Cemetery, the final resting place for military personnel, to pay tributes to those killed in Afghanistan.
While Biden downplayed the terror threats from a Taliban-dominated Afghanistan, just a few hours before his speech, the head of the CIA issued a warning before a Senate panel that "there is a significant risk once the U.S. military and the coalition militaries withdraw.”
CIA director William Burns said: "When the time comes for the U.S. military to withdraw, the U.S. government's ability to collect and act on threats will diminish. That's simply a fact."
Biden, however, was undeterred, asserting: "We'll reorganize our counterterrorism capabilities and the substantial assets in the region to prevent re-emergence of terrorists, of the threat to our homeland from over the horizon.
"We'll hold the Taliban accountable for its commitment not to allow any terrorists to threaten the U.S. or its allies from Afghan soil."
Explaining the rationale for leaving Afghanistan, Biden said that the nature of the terror threats that brought the U.S. and NATO forces to Afghanistan in 2001 have changed and now terrorists were "more dispersed, metastasizing around the globe.”
He listed Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula; al-Nusra in Syria; the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq with affiliates in Africa and Asia.
Therefore, he said, "keeping thousands of troops grounded and concentrated in just one country at a cost of billions each year makes little sense to me and to our leaders.”
At the same time, he tried to reject any notion of a defeat, instead asserting: "We went to war with clear goals. We achieved those objectives. (Al Qaeda leader Osama) Bin Laden is dead, and Al Qaeda is degraded in Iraq, in Afghanistan. And it's time to end the forever war."
But the withdrawal would be unconditional.
He asserted that if the U.S. exit was tied to conditions, certain questions such as justification for the continued impact on troops and money would have to be answered.
"And if you can't answer them, in my view, we should not stay," he said, making the retreat unconditional.
The Afghan withdrawal plan underscores Washington's abandonment of nation-building and molding societies to an image it imagines, and also a move away from the Middle East-Central Asia region towards what is perceived as the threat from China.
The U.S. has already scaled back its troop presence in Iraq to a nominal 2,500 and is now on its way to leaving Afghanistan. This will let Washington put more focus and resources into the Indo-Pacific for meeting threats from China.
The Annual Threat Assessment report from U.S. intelligence agencies sent to Congress on April 13 made China the top global danger to the country's security.
Within the U.S., the two polar opposites, the left and the right, in politics have welcomed the Biden commitment to troop withdrawal, while the moderates of the Democratic and Republican parties have opposed it.
In a sampling of reactions, Senator Ted Cruz on the Republican Party's right and Ro Khanna, an Indian American member of the House of Representatives belonging to the Democratic Party's left, welcomed Biden's decision.
But Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate who is a moderate, criticized Biden and asked: "Why he thinks abandoning our partners and retreating in the face of the Taliban will make America safer?"
McConnell had also criticized Trump when he set the withdrawal deadline.
Democrat Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a moderate, tweeted: "The U.S. has sacrificed too much to bring stability to Afghanistan to leave without verifiable assurances of a secure future."
Biden, who is trying to draw India closer on the strategic front in the Indo-Pacific, also wants to increase its involvement in Afghanistan.
It would be to India's advantage to be involved in that country, which could harbor anti-India terrorists under the Taliban.
As Biden said, India has "a significant stake in the stable future for Afghanistan.”
India and the Taliban do not have a history of cordial relations, but that may be changing.
Prior to 2001, India had opposed the Pakistan-backed Taliban and supported the Northern Alliance.
With the U.S. involvement imminent, New Delhi has tried to open a line to the Taliban.
Last year India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar participated virtually in the start of the talks in Qatar between the Taliban and the Kabul government expressing New Delhi's support for an "Afghan-led, Afghan-owned" peace.
The Taliban, in turn, has denied reports that it supports terrorists in Kashmir and asserted that it was against interfering in other countries.
Biden said that he would hold the Taliban to its commitment to not allow any terrorists to threaten U.S. allies from Afghan soil. The test will be if the Taliban abides by the commitment and if the U.S. can enforce it if it doesn't.
New Delhi, which signed a Strategic Partnership Agreement with Kabul, has given Afghanistan economic assistance of over $3 billion since 2001 and also provided security assistance through training over 4,000 Afghan military and security personnel and supplying helicopters.
India has built Afghanistan's parliament, a Taliban target for being a symbol of democracy, and is constructing a network of roads that would also provide a link for the landlocked country to a port it has constructed in Chabahar, Iran.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.