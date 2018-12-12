Each day I am working to further my work as a UN Women advocate and with ShePower, a global organization I founded in partnership with We Movement and MetoWe to empower women in India and globally.
My campaign spotlights the importance of educating and uplifting girls and my work with ShePower, as many underserved women lack access to sanitary pads and hygiene products and in rural India, stigmas preventing girls from going to school and receiving adequate health information or products for menstruation.
Faced with major challenges such as homelessness and social stigmas, women are unable to afford or access these products and often resort to using abrasive materials such as newspaper or paper bags which can cause abrasions or infections. By allowing them to focus on their education, careers and maximizing their potential through my work, they can in turn contribute to their families, communities and achieve their personal goals. Throughout it all I also wanted to impart a deeper message of substance and vitality and help them to fight major challenges such as social ignominy and child marriage or lack of opportunities by hailing the importance of girls' education.
As a UN Women advocate, I strive to ensure positive outcomes for all girls and people. I am honored to cover stories on empowerment, equality and impact and to be the first Indian teen to work with the United Nations in such a capacity and helm a campaign to educate and empower girls and women.
The power to influence and enact change with my platform as a UN Women advocate is both gratifying and humbling. Through championing women’s voices, Asian American representation and global change as among the nation’s youngest to be involved with the UN on a global level and as a UN Women advocate, I’ve found my own voice. There is magic in moments of finding courage and bringing it out in others and being left breathless and exultant by young girls in India.
I’m immensely proud of how my work has resonated with so many who have reached out to me, from interns at UN Women to young leaders such as Stanford University’s sophomore class president or Harvard Business School co-president Triston Francis. I’m honored to advocate for UN Women and turn my dreams, and those of leaders and luminaries, into a reality and make an impact in the lives of young women and girls.
I was recently reached out to by Celine Foster, the vice president of marketing for Stanford Women in Business and this year’s Stanford University sophomore class president, for my experience in journalism as she sought advice and expertise on starting an interview series at her school.
I was honored at her praise of my “amazing journalism experience” and told her the importance of pursuing her passions and starting out. And my words are something that I would share with everyone, from the young girls in India who I worked with, to my younger self. Our voices are powerful and we should not wait to change the world. And education is education and that is essential to empowerment, whether for the wide-eyed girls in India who nurtured and ignited the tender sparks within themselves once we gave them the matchsticks to make a flame, to the interview series that shapes up as I write this. Both burn and flare with potential and possibility from the inside. It’s up to us to allow women and girls everywhere to realize this potential.
Through championing women’s voices, Asian American representation and global change as among the nation’s youngest to be involved with the UN on a global level, I have found my voice and aspire to help every potential leader find their own.
(The Indian American author is a teen celebrity journalist for the LA Times, UN Women advocate and founder and trustee of ShePower.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.