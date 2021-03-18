People hold a banner during a candlelight vigil in Garden Grove, California, on March 17, 2021 to unite against the recent spate of violence targeting Asians and to express grief and outrage after the March 16 shooting that left eight people dead in Atlanta, Georgia, including at least six Asian women. -Police have said suspect Robert Aaron Long, a 21-year-old white man, has so far denied a racist motive for the three shootings in Georgia. (Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images)