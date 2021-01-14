Approximately 5 million Indian Americans live in the U.S. With over 36 million overseas Indians living in various parts of the world, India has the largest diaspora population in the world. Collectively overseas Indians will acquire the maximum power because of their intellectual resources. If there is rapport and effective communication with India, Indian Americans and the overseas Indians can contribute to the modernization of India.
The election of Kamala Harris as vice president will have far reaching implications and impact on politics and society. Why? As Vice President, Harris will be the second in command, which means the Indian American attorney has the potential to become president. President Biden-elect has already said that he would serve only one term. This will automatically create the opportunity for her to clinch the party’s nomination and contest the presidency in 2024. It is possible that the Republicans could nominate former ambassador Nikki Haley or another minority woman to compete. As there are more women than men voters in America, it will be almost impossible for a man to win. In the event Biden’s health demand that he resign, Harris will automatically become the president.
As most people already know, Harris’ mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was from Chennai, who immigrated to the U.S. in 1958 to do her masters and Ph.D. in biology at the University of California at Berkeley. She married her husband Donald Harris, from Jamaica, who was doing his Ph.D. in economics at Berkeley. Shyamala brought up Kamala and her sister Maya imbibing South Indian culture. Kamala visited India several times with her mother and even picked up some Tamil.
According to the 2010 Census, Indian Americans are the highest educated group in the U.S. and their median income for a family of four was $105,000, the highest. Dozens of Indian Americans have so far been elected governors in the U.S. as well as to the U.S. Congress, and many Indian Americans have been elected to various state legislatures, in addition to being appointed to other top-level posts.
Indian Americans have also set an example of excellence in many areas, including, to mention just a few, spelling bee, geography bee and science competitions; named heads of various academic institutions; conductors at various philharmonics; and head numerous trillion dollar corporations.
Therefore, at high noon on Jan. 20, 2021, Indian Americans, 36 million overseas Indians and 1.2 billion Indians in India will be rejoicing and looking to their future with optimism, hope, and realism based on their past performance. The election of an Indian American Vice President will certainly impact U.S.-India relations.
President Trump is the first American president to make India the closest ally on a par with the United Kingdom and allow India to transfer 100% of U.S. technology. During the past four years, the U.S. and India have been intertwined in a strong military relationship. To symbolize this, President Trump recently gave the highest military honor and award to Prime Narendra Minister Modi accompanied by a proclamation of military cooperation. Let us hope that Biden-Harris administration will continue to foster this close ally relationship.
Indians overseas have also made substantial impact across the board, have been named heads of state in several countries, named to various positions in government, becoming entrepreneurs and running corporations abroad.
In this article, I have tried to highlight the extraordinary success and outstanding leadership of overseas Indians in many countries, and especially in the U.S. The essence of politics is, who influences whom, when, where, how and why? One can easily conclude that overseas Indians are set to make huge impacts wherever they reside. Can you imagine the sheer political power of overseas Indians in the next decade? Having already headed to Portugal, Ireland, Singapore, Malaysia, Trinidad & Tobago, Suriname, Mauritius, Fiji, and Guyana, they will be on the go to achieve the same in the developed countries of the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. One can easily speculate on the possibility of an Indian heading the U.S., Canada, and England in the near future. Australia and New Zealand could be a long shot.
If one can create a critical mass of the so-called 36 million overseas Indians, they could collectively influence the future course of events around the world. Politics is of the possible and the probable. The race is to the sure and not to the fastest.
The Government of India cannot afford to ignore the power and influence of the overseas Indians, the largest diaspora in the world. Their remittances to India are the highest in the world. American presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump already have pointed out that Indian Americans are the most important factor in U.S.-India relations.
(The author was president and CEO of First Asian Securities Corporation, New York City. The Indian American is currently a senior adviser with Imagindia Institute, a think tank in New Delhi. He lives in Scarsdale, New York.)
