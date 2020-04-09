Indian American lawyer Mita Prakash writes: “As we make waves in politics, the media, and in entertainment, we are entering the mainstream platform which gives us an opportunity to voice our cause…It is therefore our responsibility, each and every one of us, whether you are Brown or not, to rise up and enlighten the consciousness of those around you through the life that you lead, the people that you meet, the choices that you make, and the words that you speak.” (representational image: Indian Americans attend the "Howdy, Modi!" event at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, Sept. 22, 2019. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)