“Where are you from? You speak such good English. Do you have to get an arranged marriage? You don’t have an Indian accent. You look so exotic.” Why is it in a country where Indian Americans and other South Asians have risen to the highest ranks in industries ranging from politics to high-tech to entertainment to the media and to medicine, that we still hear such phrases directed at South Asians in America—comments that would never be stated to, and questions that would never be asked of, a Caucasian person in this country?
The following South Asian Americans are public figures who have catapulted to the top of their respective fields. Dr. Sanjay Gupta is a neurosurgeon and the Chief Medical Correspondent at CNN. Manu Raju is a journalist and the Senior Congressional Correspondent at CNN. Dr. Deepak Chopra is a world-renowned doctor, spiritual teacher, Alternative Medicine advocate, and author of over 20 books on the New York Times Best Seller List.
United States Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi is a Representative from the 8th congressional district of Illinois. United States Congressman Ro Khanna is a Representative from the 17th congressional district of California. United States Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal is a Representative from the 7th congressional district of Washington State. She is also the first Indian American woman to be elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. United States Congressman Ami Bera is a Representative from the 7th congressional district of California.
Kal Penn is a celebrity, actor, and comedian who also served as the Associate Director of the White House Office of Public Engagement during the Obama Administration. Aziz Ansari, Hasan Minhaj, and Mindy Kaling are all famous South Asian comedians. Sundar Pichai is the CEO of Google and Alphabet Inc. Nikki Haley is the former Governor of South Carolina and the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.
Preet Bharara was a prominent career federal prosecutor who served as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. Neal Katyal was the Acting Solicitor General of the U.S. during the Obama Administration and has argued more Supreme Court cases than any other minority lawyer in American history. Sri Srinivasan is the Chief U.S. Circuit Judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. He was also considered by former President Obama as a potential nominee to serve as a Justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.
Clearly, we have seen the collective rise and success of prominent South Asians in America and yet we are still treated as the “invisible minority.” We are viewed as a culture that has not faced struggle and injustice simply because we hail from highly educated backgrounds and typically reside in a higher socioeconomic status than the historically disenfranchised minority communities in this country. Why are we treated as if we have no cause? Why is it that when South Asian Americans are present in a room full of Caucasians, the notion that we can offer a unique view due to our bi-cultural upbringing, goes unrecognized?
Why is it that a society that has culturally appropriated catch phrases from India for decades, has not simultaneously paid homage and respect to the culture from which it sourced these words? “Om” and “Namaste” are now part of a trendy new age lexicon and serve as flashy marketing buzz words that are often streaked across high-end yoga fashion apparel.
While yoga itself has been commonplace in many states across America, the respect for its roots has not. Yoga was originally introduced to the west by Swami Vivekananda in 1893. It grew in prominence by the arrival of Paramahansa Yogananda in 1920 and Swami Vishnudevananda in 1957. It was later proliferated in the west by notable yoga teacher B.K.S. Iyengar, who published a comprehensive book on yoga in 1966. In 1973, he formed the popular practice of Iyengar Yoga.
Moreover, Pattabhi Jois who came to the U.S. in 1975 was a renowned yoga teacher credited for creating the practice of Ashtanga Vinyasa yoga which is popular today. Both Iyengar and Jois were trained by the respected Indian yoga teacher, Tirumalai Krishnamacharya, who is considered the “Father of Modern Yoga” in the 20th and 21st century. Despite the long-term presence of yoga in this country for well over a century and despite the efforts of these influential figures who virtually shaped yoga in the west, the American culture has still not given proper respect to this ancient practice.
Currently, there are yoga classes across the nation with teachers who have neither the understanding of its spiritual roots nor the consideration to even try to correctly pronounce the Sanskrit names of the yoga postures that they teach. They teach yoga as if it were a form of “physical exercise” that relieves their stress. Consequently, when yoga is taught by the masses in such a manner, it creates the perception that this is all that yoga is. This behavior collectively shows a lack of respect for the practice itself and the culture from which it came.
Furthermore, to put it in very concrete terms, why is it that even today, a yoga studio has the audacity to put a statue of a sacred Hindu God, Lord Ganesha, as the door stopper at its studio entrance (something you would never see done with a Jesus statue in a place of worship)? Why is it that in my yoga teacher training course where I was the only South Asian American, the Caucasian male teacher would preach ignorance by telling the aspiring yoga teachers, “you should consider not using the word ‘Om’ in a yoga class if it makes people feel uncomfortable or weird?” I immediately replied to his comment by stating, “Since yoga originated from India, if someone is coming to a yoga class, they should expect to hear words like ‘Om.’ If that makes them feel uncomfortable, then they can always leave. It is just like if I were going to Church and I felt uncomfortable hearing the word, ‘Jesus.’ If that were the case, then I could always leave.”
We are not teachers if we are trying to make people feel comfortable in their biases. Frankly, whether you are a teacher of yoga or a teacher of anything else, part of your role is to dispel darkness (ignorance), for that is the true meaning of the word “Guru.”
Just as we live in a “New Age” world where yoga and stand-up South Asian comedy are growing in popularity from coast to coast, with that also comes the necessity of combatting the “New Age Oppression” that accompanies it. This more “sophisticated” form of cultural oppression is propagated by certain so-called “educated” individuals in the mainstream culture, be it in professional or personal settings. It is not that we hear outright offensive language against us with deliberate discriminatory intent, rather, it is the fact that we often do not even hear anything at all that creates this sense of alienation and invisibility. It perpetuates the pain of not feeling seen which creates a type of toxic invisibility that operates on both an individual as well as a collective level for South Asians in America. While it is rightfully upsetting to see this type of racial injustice happening today, it is imperative to know the truth because it is the truth, not the silence, that liberates us. Such ignorance must be thwarted with courage and conviction — even and especially if YOU are the only South Asian in the room.
Our rights are no less important than the rights of other minority groups. It is not that we do not experience cultural biases, racial prejudice, and ignorance ranging from overt oppression such as racial profiling and hate crimes to the more covert discrimination that I just described. This nuanced oppression can range from thoughtless comments made to native English-speaking South Asian Americans about our knowledge of English, to a lack of awareness about our national and our ethnic identity and the difference between the two. The fact that we are neither Black nor White often leaves us being treated as if we have no category and that we are of no race, when in fact we come from a culture that essentially introduced spiritual enlightenment to this country, contributes greatly and virtually dominates the high-tech industry, and is crucial to the development of the fields of medicine, engineering, and law.
Now, as we make waves in politics, the media, and in entertainment, we are entering the mainstream platform which gives us an opportunity to voice our cause. The world is watching, and they will listen because we are now in positions that influence. Yet, for our voices to be fully heard, we need to be seen for more than what we have achieved in America, but rather for who we are: as a culture, as a collective voice with cherished values, a rich history, a distinct identity, and unique perspectives that we carry with us and can share. For our cause to wake others up, we need to speak up and educate others to be more culturally “woke” and shatter their incorrect assumptions about us.
When ignorance surfaces, it must be dispelled. While this shift must ultimately take place at the collective level, all change begins with a single act. We are ambassadors of our culture. We can educate others about our bicultural upbringing and our ethnic heritage. We can tell them what it is like to live as a minority and grow up in an environment where our eastern and western cultures are fused. We can let others know that while we are native English speakers, we can also speak a South Asian language at home, which further enriches our experience and our perspective as Americans. We can inform others that while we value education and achievement, we also deeply value family and have a high regard for elders in our community.
Transformation can begin and often does begin – with just one voice. Each and every one of us is the spokesperson for our community. We are here to speak up. We are not here to blend in and to be treated as if we have no race because oppression by omission, is still oppression. Injustice that “looks” invisible because nobody is saying anything is still injustice. It is therefore our responsibility, each and every one of us, whether you are Brown or not, to rise up and enlighten the consciousness of those around you through the life that you lead, the people that you meet, the choices that you make, and the words that you speak. For in the words of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., “our lives begin to end the day we become silent about the things that matter."
(Mita Prakash is an Indian American lawyer, certified Yoga teacher, and model. She was born in Pennsylvania to Indian parents and was raised in Massachusetts and Northern California. Mita graduated Magna Cum Laude Honors from Tufts University in Massachusetts with a B.A. in English and Spanish. She holds a J.D. law degree from American University-Washington College of Law in Washington, D.C. Mita has practiced as a public defender in Boston where she represented indigent minority children and adults, has been a legal advocate for South Asian victims of domestic violence, is fluent in Hindi and Spanish, and is passionate about advocating for the South Asian community.)
