Indian American writer Neera Kuckreja Sohoni opines here: “It is gratifying that even with all its hiccups, contradictions, and failings, India still stands free and democratic – a rare instance of a continuing democracy in the modern world.” Above: File photo of tailors stitching a huge Indian National Flag, ahead of Independence Day celebrations, at a shop in New Delhi on Aug. 11, 2019. (ANI photo)