To truly honor Rep. John Lewis, we have to do more than paper homage, writes Indian American Neera Kuckreja Sohoni. “We need to recall his style of warfare and let it fashion ours.” Above: Rep. Lewis speaks onstage during the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Rich Fury/Getty Images)