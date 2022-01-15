Indian American writer Neera Kuckreja Sohoni opines here: “Like the previous two January’s, this January, too, comes at a particularly grim moment for people everywhere with the Covid pandemic’s latest variants continuing to plague all nations, devastating their polities and economies, and destabilizing their societies.” Above: A patient takes a walk in a temporarily converted isolation ward at a banquet hall, in view of the Omicron-driven Coronavirus surge, in New Delhi on Jan. 14. (ANI photo/ Rahul Singh)