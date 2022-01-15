January is a uniquely significant month. It commemorates two of the world’s greatest martyrs and freedom fighters, both of whom followed the path of peaceful protest to liberate their people. While we celebrate the birth of Martin Luther King, Jr. on Jan. 15, and the martyrdom of Mahatma Gandhi on Jan. 30, the month also marks another historic event: the birth of India as a secular Democratic Republic.
Although India became independent on Aug. 15, 1947, it took nearly two and a half years of extensive laborious work for the framers to formulate its Constitution. Drawing from the U.S. and other constitutions, the framers had to devise a system that best suited India’s complex multi-ethnic, multi religious, multi linguistic society and its hundreds of fiercely independent regions and principalities.
A nation is bound by its history, geography and demography, and its polity by its sociology and economy. The Constitution had to account for all those varying and diffused forces and entities, and infuse into a newly born nation a sense of unity and commonality. That the task of fusion is never ending is reflected in the numerous amendments – more than one hundred – that India’s legislators have had to inject into the original document.
Like the previous two January’s, this January, too, comes at a particularly grim moment for people everywhere with the Covid pandemic’s latest variants continuing to plague all nations, devastating their polities and economies, and destabilizing their societies.
The world is encountering exceptional challenges not only from the pandemic’s persistence, but also from a growing resentment against our leaders and political parties for their incompetence and ill-preparedness, but worse, for overstretching their mandate.
All through human history, abuse of power by rulers has invariably resulted in popular unrest and the overthrow of monarchs, colonial powers, and dictators. Trampling people’s rights and liberties today, under the broadly assumed mandate of Covid prevention, has resulted in regulations that encompass all sectors of society and economy, including healthcare, education, workplace and places of worship, travel and transportation, sports and recreation etcetera. Fairly or unfairly, these constraints on individual and collective behavior are even threatening parental rights over their children’s wellbeing, and on their own bodies.
All this overkill is contributing to a disenchantment with democracy itself, giving a halo to the Chinese and autocratic models of governance. Income and digital divides continue to undermine the credibility of U.S. and other developed countries and faith in their governing systems to effectively address the rising income gap. Already persistently poor, India’s underprivileged have been pushed further to the point of no return. In contrast, China’s success in recent years in lifting millions out of poverty and its ability to tackle the Covid challenges seem to give the Chinese style of governing an edge over the democratic style.
Racial, religious, colonial, and gender injustices – combined with the gap between the well-off and the underclass – have always triggered popular unrest. With Covid’s recent and brutal exposure of how existing inequities are accentuated during a health crisis, the push for more equitable societies has intensified. Both India and America are confronting fiercer political unrest and angrier calls for leveling the playfield.
While governments in both countries are being responsive, they would do well to avoid the pitfalls in adopting drastic and nihilistic policies. In promoting change, they must not lose sight of the two nations’ institutional commitment to non-violence. Nor should they risk fostering behavioral cruelty and ideological insanity.
Accepting equality of all is laudable and the right course to pursue. So is the need for us – Indians and Americans – to collectively reject the claim that we are all endowed with equal innate strengths and weaknesses. To expect uniformity in outcomes regardless of merit and effort is to deny human aspiration and threshold for excellence. We are equal but not identical. And to deny us differences is to compel us to defend our differences.
Identity politics is the pandemic that plagues all the countries today. It is inflicting a lethal blow not as much on western values as on human aspiration and the desire to work harder in order to be better than the rest and eventually to be the best. Merit is not a burden to be discarded or sacrificed at the altar of equality and uniformity.
Likewise, victimhood is a malaise that is undermining our social coherence and co-existence. In these highly charged and divisive WOKE age, whether in India or America, our past heritage is being renounced, and our histories are being revisited and rewritten from the lens solely of victims and oppressors.
Just as Covid-phobia is enabling our political rulers to turn more autocratic, victimology is forcing governments to pick one side over the other. Pitting victims against victimizers wins votes and power but it safeguards neither national unity nor individual liberty.
A nation’s freedom is meant to be a unifier and uniter of a people, and it is wrong to perceive it as a one-sided caste, race, or color-specific experience and sensation. Undoubtedly, not all periods in human evolution are rosy. Human history is filled with ups and downs – periods of outstanding grace, and ghastly tragic eras when darker forces take over and blemish our lives and legacy.
There is nothing wrong with a nation acknowledging its past “sins” but there is something unworthy about damning all its past and, worse, allowing wounds to stay open and continue to bleed, enabling those who feel disenfranchised to cast the nation itself as unworthy and expendable.
(Neera Kuckreja Sohoni is an Indian American published author and opinion writer. The opinions expressed here are solely those of the author.)
