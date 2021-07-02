President Joe Biden listens as Vice President Kamala Harris speaks before Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law in the East Room of the White House on June 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. Indian American commentator Neera Kuckreja Sohoni writes: “Even as we acknowledge Juneteenth and respectfully honor the memory of those in Galveston who were callously oppressed for additional two years after slavery was formally ended, we need not do so by running down the cherished memory of July 4th and its singularity as a marker of this nation’s independence.” (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)