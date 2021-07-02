On June 17, about a fortnight before July 4 when America celebrates its Independence Day, Biden signed a law memorializing June 19 and declaring it a federal holiday. The Act commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and informed enslaved African Americans that the Civil War had ended and they were free. Granger's message came more than two years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation which points to the terrible injustice of keeping a group of enslaved Americans in chains in contravention of Lincoln’s order for their emancipation.
When signing it, an emotional Biden noted in a somewhat hyperbolic vein, "This is a day, in my view, of profound weight and profound power, a day in which we remember the moral stain, terrible toll that slavery took on the country and continues to take." Vice President Kamala Harris chimed in claiming that designating June 19th a federal holiday "makes an important statement." "These are days when we as a nation have decided to stop and take stock, and often to acknowledge our history,” Harris contended.
One could of course argue the credibility of Biden suggesting “continuity” of slavery’s toll, and of Harris’ inference that this is the first time when we as a nation have stopped to take stock of our history.
There is nothing wrong with a nation acknowledging its past “sins” but there is something unworthy about damning all its past and worse, suggesting that slavery’s terrible toll continues to impact our country today. Shifting that burden from our ancestors to us is a devious way to foster resentment. It enables a small group of those who feel disenfranchised to exploit and abuse our shared anguish over slavery in order solely to cast the rest of us perpetually as oppressors and themselves as victims.
But leaving that word game and unscrambling of their words’ meaning aside, it is the Act’s title that makes an otherwise laudable step objectionable, compelling us to ask whether Democrats showed best judgment in calling the Act what they did. Instead of terming it the Final End of Slavery Act, or Final Emancipation of All Slaves in America Act, they opted for a controversial title, i.e., National Independence Day Act, that appears to establish two kinds of independence – one of slaves and the other of America.
A nation’s freedom is meant to be a unifier of a people, and it is wrong to perceive it as a one-sided race-specific experience and sensation. A nation rightly can have only one Independence Day to celebrate, and one moment in time when it unshackled itself from a foreign occupying power. Within a country, what happened to an individual group or territory that was forced to wait to become free of their owners or occupier much later can only be called the liberation day for that particular group or territory, not for the nation as a whole. In India, for instance, Goa and Portugal became free much after India did, but their liberation, though widely celebrated and acknowledged, is not referred to in any Act as National Independence Day.
Undoubtedly it would have been more fitting for the June 19th Act to be called Liberation of All Slaves Day or Final End of Slavery Day. But both grace and graciousness in these highly charged WOKE and Critical Race Theory ridden times are hard to come by as the political and intellectual class assisted by the media and corporate entities are willing to play the race card, and to revisit and rewrite American history from the lens solely of race and its criticality to any portrayal of America. That stance is both wrong and oppressive, and as others have noted, amounts to reverse racism and black-on-white oppression.
As July 4th approaches, let us prepare to celebrate it without fear of being called racist or white supremacist. Let us shed our fear of being cancelled out or blackened or threatened with or actually beaten up or murdered merely for raising a toast to America and to Freedom.
Even as we acknowledge Juneteenth and respectfully honor the memory of those in Galveston who were callously oppressed for additional two years after slavery was formally ended, we need not do so by running down the cherished memory of July 4th and its singularity as a marker of this nation’s independence.
(Neera Kuckreja Sohoni is an Indian American published author and opinion writer. The opinions expressed here are solely those of the author’s.)
