Even after a long, dry and dreary spell of no in-school learning for millions of kids, the stalemate continues between opponents and proponents of reopening schools. Deprived of the stimulus of in-person learning, companionship, child-play and skirmish, American children figure high among Corona’s leading casualties. True, only a handful have committed suicide but far more lie undetected – dejected, depressed and unable to breathe freely – after being forced to live under the bondage of social distancing and distant learning.
School is to children as sunshine, soil and irrigation are to earth’s fertility. Kids grow best when they are in proximity to their peers and their teachers. From the poorest kids in many parts of the world seated in the open air under the shade of a tree with a jaded, screechy blackboard and being taught by a single teacher, to the fancy individually computer-mounted desks in American schools, kids learn most readily in unison with others. But fear of Corona’s viral spread capability – which predominantly and more seriously impacts elders and those with preexisting vulnerabilities – seems to have mistakenly clouded our educators’ vision leading school boards, teachers and their recalcitrant unions to irrationally shut down most schools for most of the time for a year or more.
If anything has been proven in this sorry past year of school closure, it is that remote learning is a farce and an abject failure. Ability to manage distant teaching and learning is a specialized skill that does not come easy to lay teachers or children or their caregivers. Children seem to learn next to nothing from their digital class sessions, and teachers feel equally inadequate about how effectively they are able to teach their courses. Anecdotal evidence from scores of kids suggests they do not take to digital learning with any degree of seriousness, let alone enjoyment. Teachers likely are too ‘closed-lipped’ for anyone to successfully elicit such candid feedback from them.
Intelligent learning and intelligible teaching both are near impossible, as remote education testing is increasingly proving. Articles backed by research and media reports based on personal interviews confirm this academic chaos and learning regression. A Stanford study claims the average student has lost at least a third of a year’s worth of learning in reading and three-quarters of a year’s worth of learning in math, a terrible irreversible blow to American children who are already well behind Chinese and European kids in language and math facility.
Students across the country seem to have lost their passion for school, and teachers for teaching. Online classes reportedly run for which, due to scheduling error or computer glitches or lack of digital access, students do not tune in, and of those that do, many keep the camera off so they can pursue whatever other stuff interests them. That Zoom links are inaccessible to some has also seriously disadvantaged the underserved areas and students, further accentuating the digital divide in academia.”
In view of the above, it is especially heartening to see how frustration over distant learning has most recently led parents and children in Los Angeles to organize an indefinite "No-Zoom" protest whereby students will no longer attend remote-school.
Within the same neighborhood, while public schools remain closed except for digital instruction, kids in private schools are able to attend in person. Importantly, hardly any or negligible numbers have died in those ‘open for business’ settings. True, those schools are advantaged in that they have the resources to plan for safety, but even after being re-equipped, public school teachers have shown little enthusiasm for reverting to in-person teaching. Teachers and teachers’ unions in major U.S. cities including Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco have consistently opposed the return to in-person instruction, citing continued health safety hazards. From retrofitting schools for better ventilation and classroom seating for physical distancing, the goal posts continues to shift with teachers now asking for being vaccinated before being asked to go into schools.
While not all teachers are alike in their staunch opposition, it is the malicious few whose reckless statements caught on video have made their opposition to school reopening as glaringly unprincipled and crass. A Chicago teacher in her blog not only decried government recommendations for returning to schools as inadequate but alleged that “nice white families” would kill black families with their emphasis on in-person instruction. Several Chicago dance teachers aired an interpretive dance video to convey their desire for “feeling safe,” ending the item with the threat — “Safe return … or no return.”
Teachers and unions have sought to present school reopening as a life or death choice as seen in a comment made by Verdaillia Turner, the president of the Georgia Federation of Teachers: "People are caught between do I make a living or do I live. That's where we're placing teachers and the public. We are playing Russian Roulette with this unfortunate virus.” Members of the Oakley Union Elementary School Board in California were unwittingly caught on tape making several derisive statements against parents. “They want to pick on us; they want their babysitters back,” said the board’s president, while a board member alleged that parents “wanted kids back in school so they could use pot!” Another member even threatened to “f---"(mess) up parents for wanting children to get back to school.
The superintendent of the school district in the Bay Area quickly apologized after the comments became public, and more importantly, the president and members of the Oakley School Education Board all announced their resignation. But across cities and states in America, the battle over reopening schools is hardly over.
What is distressing is that the Biden administration, which came in with a promise to go with science, seems to have all but surrendered to the politics and power of unions in clear contravention of the science-based advisory on school reopening issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Citing a recent CDC study that found precautions such as wearing a mask and social distancing can significantly reduce the spread of the virus in schools, the CDC head, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, said schools can reopen without vaccinations if they follow proper procedures.
But the above claim has failed to move the needle as teachers and their unions continue to raise the bogey of dread and death linked to the virus. They ignore studies that point to the safety of in-person learning with the right precautionary measures in place, and the demonstrated incontrovertible experience of private schools along with those rare public schools that have mainly stayed open, except for occasional shut-downs due to a Corona-related spurt. These judicious private and public schools have compellingly proved that schools are not Petri dishes, and children are not super-spreaders of the virus.
(The views expressed here are solely of the author, an Indian American published author and opinion writer.)
