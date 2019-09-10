Ladakhi students wearing traditional costume wave Indian flags during a parade kicking off the start of the Ladakh festival in Leh, Ladakh on Sept. 1, 2019. There has been general happiness among the Ladakh population following the Indian Government's announcement to scrap Article 370 in early August resulting in Jammu and Kashmir being split into two Union territories, giving the Buddhist region its own Union territory. (Paula Bronstein/Getty Images)