Some of us in Silicon Valley have been following the developments in India. While it is heartening to see the positive response to the call of a three-week lockdown, there seems to be some concern that India should have taken time to prepare better before locking down the country.
We can learn from the experiences of how others have tackled this. Even the richest nations with well-developed health care infrastructure such as Italy and Spain have stumbled badly. The U.S. government refuses to issue federal guidelines. So there are huge variations based on the nature of response from local authorities. Northern California comprising San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the wine region is almost as big as New York City in terms of population and as globally connected. Northern California was the first in the U.S. to impose lockdown two weeks ago. New York took this decision a week later. Look at how much slower the growth of the virus is in Northern California compared to that in New York. The number of new infections is doubling every week in Northern California while it is doubling every couple of days in New York. Most hearteningly, the rate of growth of new cases in Northern California seems to have slowed down after reaching a peak on March 26. Two weeks ago, Northern California had 280 cases while New York City had 269 cases. As of March 29, Northern California has 1863 cases of infection while there are 30,000+ infections in New York. Getting an early start on lockdown works.
This virus is different from other sources of infection: in this one the infected person may not show symptoms for a few days to weeks. That is why the most powerful people in the world got infected because they did not think they were meeting infected people. Case in point, PM of UK, a US Senator, actor Tom Hanks, multiple NBA players and so many others. Perhaps the right conclusion to draw is to assume every person is infected unless proven otherwise. The right course of action that follows from this assumption is to eliminate any contact with everyone outside your home.
This is a time of extraordinary global crisis. Nations go to war that brings a lot of short-term pain. This situation is like going to war. It will be painful for a while, but it is the only proven way to tackle this crisis. The upside is that if we do take all the essential measures, it IS possible to reasonably forecast the duration of this war, and the nature of each individual battle.
So, what are the essential measures:
1. Shelter at home
2. Test appropriately
3. As much as possible, contact tracing
4. Isolate — at home or the hospital, depending on the criticality
These are well known principles in pandemic management.
India has taken a bold first step to address Measure number 1.
When it comes to Measure number 2, we are far behind China, South Korea, and several states of the USA in terms of capacity to administer tests. Given the limited supply of tests, only those should be tested whose conditions meet the criteria for testing laid down by health care experts. Government should enforce the guideline of who gets tested first to prevent the privileged from appropriating the limited supply of tests unless they meet the criteria. There are two ways to build the testing capacity. While the PCR based testing is the gold standard, it will require mobilizing a large number of laboratories, and the logistics chain of sample collection and sample movement will have to work seamlessly — not easy in the times of lockdown. Fortunately, there ARE alternatives, called lateral flow immunoassays (LFA) — not as good as PCR, but good enough. And far less expensive. In times of crisis, good enough is good enough. We must take a bolder stance and mobilize the supply chain with China to get access to LFA based tests. Having said that, the testing kit is limited across the globe and should be used appropriately ONLY as per recommendations from the healthcare professionals.
Measure number 3 relating to contact tracing will be difficult in India — China used mobile phone location information to track all those who were close to the infected persons and isolated them as well. Democracy has its constraints. Measure number 4 is an obvious corollary to the measure number 2 for isolating the infected individuals.
We STILL have time to mobilize infrastructure for temporary ICU’s, Isolation Rooms, and Ventilators. We have always taken some pride in “jugaad innovation” in India. Deploying it now will be of tremendous value.
It is STILL not too late.
In the meantime, it makes eminent sense to have the kind of extended lockdown that India has embarked upon. Of course, it will negatively impact the economy but as the PM said, जान है तो जहान है. In times of crisis, trust in leadership is a huge asset a country has. It takes a lot of courage to make such a decision as it has profound consequences for the economy. Yet it is a wise decision. For the sake of India and for the world in general, it is imperative that this massive social experiment succeed.
Stay at home, India
(About the authors: Dr. Ajit Singh is managing director, Artiman Ventures. Earlier, he was president and CEO of Siemens Health. He was also a director on the Board of Max Hospital. Dr. Vijay Tiwari is a senior physician in the Kaiser Permanente Medical Group. Earlier, he was president of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPIO) in Northern California. Venktesh Shukla is General Partner of Monta Vista Capital. Earlier, he was president of TiE Silicon Valley and Chair of TiE Global.)
(This article first appeared on medium.com and is reproduced here with permission from the authors.)
