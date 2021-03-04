The hospitality industry is one of the most financially impacted industries by COVID-19. As a dominant group among the hotel owners in the USA, a large segment of the Indian American community has felt its financial impact.
As the hotel industry struggles to regain its footing while the pandemic continues unabated, ensuring the safety of customers and employees in a hotel is not only a requisite obligation of a hotel owner/manager but it is also a key step towards recovery.
According to a recent survey by Magid, the traveling public is often reluctant to travel and stay at hotels because they do not trust hotels to do everything possible to ensure their safety. Any hotel that is striving for normalcy, gaining a trust of the traveling public is one of the key factors in attracting the customer back.
Health and safety considerations, infection mitigation strategies, and communication are critical components of any post-COVID-19 operational plan to regain the consumer trust. Following the CDC and OSHA recommendations is the first step towards ensuring that hotel common areas and the guestrooms are properly disinfected to prevent the infection to guests and the staff.
As hotels implement these safety procedures, the reality is that the management has to walk a delicate balance between the need to provide a safe facility and the practical application of mitigation measures, and the financial and environmental costs thereof.
While chemical disinfectants have traditionally been used to disinfect the surfaces, they may not be an optimal solution in the post-COVID-19. They are toxic and harmful to the environment. In a new normal where repeated and frequent disinfecting applications are necessary, they are labor-intensive to administer, and continuous applications can add a significant amount of VOC to the indoor air. Since most guestrooms are not equipped to bring in fresh air to maintain the air quality, this can have a negative outcome in the confined air of the guestrooms.
As we have come to realize by now, our knowledge of how COVID-19 spreads is an evolving science. First, it was believed that when an infected person sneezes, the virus droplets could shoot up to six feet and would fall to the surface within a short time. This understanding led to the recommendations to frequently washing hands and maintaining 6' social distancing. While these two measures have helped limit the spread of the virus to some extent, we have been unable to stop its spread.
Now it is believed by the scientific community that the COVID-19 aerosol can form even in course of a normal conversation. It is now suggested that the virus aerosol can travel up to 30' in indoor air and may remain airborne for a much longer period than initially thought. This is a paradigm shift in our understanding of how the infection spreads and makes the indoor air a critical component to be addressed in any infection containment plan.
Under these circumstances, merely treating the surfaces with traditional chemicals may not provide adequate protection against the airborne virus and bacteria. CDC has recommended to bring in fresh outdoor air to mix with the indoor air to diminish the viral aerosol contamination. This is a good measure but has its own limitations. Most facilities, especially hotel guestrooms, are not equipped to add any outside air, or automate the outdoor air intake in exact proportion to maintain the correct ratio of indoor climate controlled air with untreated outdoor air. Where the process can be controlled and automated, heating or cooling outdoor air increases the financial cost to operate such systems.
These costs and constraints are forcing the hotels and businesses to look at chemical-free disinfecting technologies, such as ionization and UV, etc., to treat and disinfect the indoor air. These technologies have been used in hospitals and government facilities for many decades for mission-critical high-quality indoor air free of airborne viruses. Hotels should carefully review and consider their effectiveness and the costs to install and operate these systems.
The ionization technology, the bipolar ionization (BI), stands out as the low-cost system that could effectively disinfect both the air and the surface. It produces a natural bio-climate rich in positive 3 and negative oxygen ions and effectively neutralizing particulate matter, bacteria and virus cells, odorous gases and aerosols, and VOCs.
According to Dr. Philip Tierno, director of clinical microbiology and diagnostic immunology at New York University Medical Center, as quoted in a recent Business Insider article as saying, "The ions produce a chemical reaction on the cell membrane surface that inactivates the virus. It can reduce 99.9 percent of microbes in a matter of minutes."
The Plasma Air BI system was tested for its coronavirus risk mitigation activity. The testing carried out by Tayra and backed by the Spanish Ministry of Defense Biological Laboratory in Spain on the Plasma Air Ionization technology showed a reduction of MS2 Bacteriophage, a surrogate for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), in indoor environments.
The research tests were conducted in a Madrid hotel converted into a residence and confinement center for medical staff during the pandemic. The experiments took place in simulated ICU hospital rooms within the hotel. This environment was explicitly designed to test air ionization on small aerosolized viral particles. The laboratory analysis was carried out at a nearby operations center of the Spanish Ministry of Defense from May 4th to May 14th.
The results of this third-party test show a reduction in Coronavirus Surrogate by 99 percent in air and 80 percent on surfaces in 10 minutes of application. See the link for more information on the test. (Spanish Test: www.dropbox.com/s/7vx3jqw6ocp1rrg/PA602%20Coronavirus%20Surrogate%20test.pdf?dl=0)
The BI is integrated into HVAC systems and creates an active process that provides continuous disinfection, and deactivation and removal of harmful mold, bacteria, allergens, viruses, smoke, and other VOCs from the air and on surfaces. According to some ASHRAE experts, this technology is the most economical option to treat both air and surfaces. Since BI purifies the indoor air, it reduces the need for fresh air intake and could save up to 30 percent in energy costs.
BI offers automated, 24/7 infection mitigation solutions. It is an environmentally friendly technology that has also been proven to create an odor-free, allergen-free, and healthier indoor environment. It is particularly highly suited for the guestrooms where the lack of fresh air intake is an issue that leads to stale, foul air quality.
Indian Railways, after reviewing several Covid-19 risk mitigation options, selected Plasma Air BI as the best of available technology for its new coaches for post-Covid travelling public. Similarly, Rochester Institute of Technology and Ritz-Carlton came to similar conclusions for their applications.
Bipolar ionization offers the most economical, continuous, and chemical-free supplemental method to ensure proper disinfection of the indoor air and surfaces in hotels and resorts. Incorporating such a system in the hotel’s safety plan, and communicating it with the travelling public could go a long way in building trust with the customer in the post-COVID-19 era.
(Disclosure: The author is with Enficiency, the national distributor of Plasma Air’s Bipolar Ionization systems for hospitality in the U.S.)
