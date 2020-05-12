Social distancing and lockdown measures around the world have left millions of migrant workers jobless and facing hunger, sparking mass return migrations to home territories where there is agricultural and other access to food, according to a briefing by Ethnic Media Services on May 8. Seen above: Stranded Indian migrant workers queue to board buses taking them to special train services to return to their homes, in Ahmedabad on May 12, 2020. (Sam Panthaky/AFP via Getty Images)