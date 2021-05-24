A child looks on as doctors and medical workers wearing PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) perform their chores inside a Covid care center where infected patients are treated on May 23, 2021 in New Delhi, India. Political commentator Asad Mirza writes that “the government should ensure that the management and administration of hospitals is in the government's hands and not the private sector, so as to ensure providing cost-effective medical facilities to every citizen of the country.” (Anindito Mukherjee/Getty Images)