COVID has played a very cruel joke with India. Last year, the first strain of COVID-19 in India was quite mild. The country immediately went into a lockdown and the spread was totally contained. India had become a model of how well things can be managed. After that, the economy started to open-up.
Just like in the U.S., people let their guard down and started to avoid wearing a mask, even in public. This confidence was further boasted after the farm bill demonstrations in Delhi and adjoining states. Even with hundreds of thousands of people protesting in proximity of each other for months, there was no surge in COVID cases. Many health care analysts in the U.S. and the world had showcased India as a model for COVID containment and even conjectured that India might have achieved herd immunity.
Social activities increased with political rallies and the Kumbh Mela under a false sense of security and a belief that the worst is over. Unfortunately, that was not the case for this new mutation of COVID. All scientists have recognized that this mutation is far more contagious and deadly. Though it is a double mutation – with elements of the Wuhan virus variations found in both Brazil and Britain, it is much more as per a National Public Radio news item, dated April 24, 2021 (https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2021/04/24/988744811/people-are-talkingabout- a-double-mutant-variant-in-india-what-does-that-mean). At this time there is limited scientific evidence on how deadly and contagious this virus is, though all information suggests that it is very dangerous.
Absent this critical information, attributing all the fault to the Indian government, which did an excellent job in managing the first wave, is highly irresponsible and political. It is not expected or done in responsible democracies during times of war (as with China sometime back) or human catastrophes (like this one). These events are supposed to bring the nation together. COVID does not kill BJP or Congress citizens exclusively.
Unfortunately, the political parties have started to point fingers to make political gains. Not surprisingly, the mainstream media has done the same. It has labelled everything wrong as the incompetence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government.
Various nefarious individuals and organizations have attempted to spread this all over social media. Hosting rooms on Clubhouse that daily present the horror in hospitals in Delhi and other cities (some of which were true; some were fabricated stories like BJP leaders hogging ICU rooms for their families) with the intention of creating a narrative against the Modi government is becoming a common thing. Accusing and criticizing the Indian government of ignoring the voracity of the new mutation of the virus that was supposedly known to everyone is a narrative that is being created.
However, there is no criticism of the Joe Biden administration for withholding essential supplies if they also knew how dangerous it was. Frankly, the situation in New Delhi is no different than what it was in New York City, Italy, or Iran last year. Showing images/videos of large numbers of funeral pyres on TV or using them as their face pictures on Clubhouse and Twitter is simply to dehumanize “brown” Indians and to reinforce their narrative.
In fact, the reality was not much different when there was mass cremation in New York City, Italy and Iran. We never saw those pictures on the front page of Time magazine or mainstream media. Ironically, New York Governor Cuomo, who was personally responsible for the deaths of large numbers of senior citizens, was heralded as a great leader.
Similarly, politicians holding rallies in India were no different than what happened in the U.S. before the presidential election. Rallies and elections were held because COVID was under control in both countries at that time. The arrival of the new variant of COVID was very sudden and fatal that no one had anticipated. The same can happen in any other part of the world, including the U.S. If it does, which I hope it does not, the outcome will be no different, but the coverage will be.
Lockdowns and other preventive measures are needed in India to contain the spread. It is happening, but the highly contagious and deadly variant has already spread. It will take time to flatten the curve. Things are likely to get worse before they get better.
This government handled it very well last time and I have reason to believe that they will do it again. India needs support from all Indians – inside the country as well as those living abroad. Non-resident Indians and Indian Americans (like Vinod Khosla and so many more) have donated and mobilized resources in ways never seen before. This is what India needs. Those who are simply finger pointing and criticizing the government are not doing any good to the country or themselves. The fate of the politicians will be decided by the voters and that is the power of democracy.
(‘Indian Americans of Irvine and Orange County’ is a group of Indian Americans in Southern California.)
