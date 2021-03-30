Activists demonstrate near the Hennepin County Government Center following the start of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on March 29, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, who is accused of murder in the death of George Floyd. Indian American writer Neera Kuckreja Sohoni says the Floyd video “vividly captures how justice is administered by some of its rogue officers who can be beastly when tackling crime. But it is its racist roots that really shook this country and in fact much of the world.” (Scott Olson/Getty Images)