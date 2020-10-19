Every Indian has a visceral understanding of the divide and rule policy that the British used to conquer our motherland. Long before the British, the strategy was championed by Italian philosopher Niccolò Machiavelli as a way to sow division in a population that might not otherwise be conquered. The aim was to cause various groups within the whole to be suspicious of one another. Indian Americans are at risk of suffering that same fate under the Donald Trump administration.
The British employed their strategy from conquest to partition. One example is Tippu Sultan, a Muslim ruler who had a loyal Hindu following and had fended off British attacks before. The British successfully co-opted Tippu's brother-in-law, who then betrayed the Sultan, leading to his downfall. To add insult to injury, the army that the British used to conquer the Sultan was made up of Indian soldiers.
This happened throughout British rule according to Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor. The British were "… systematically promoting political divisions between Hindus and Muslims, defined as the monolithic communities they had never been before the British." In other words, before the British divide and rule policy, we were not simply Hindus or simply Muslims. We were communities living together. The nightmare of partition, the cruelty of a foreign oppressor, turned us against each other and the effects linger to this moment when some Indian Americans are endangering their domestic self interest in the U.S. over a disagreement over Kashmir, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as well as the implementation of the National Register of Citizens, to vote for Donald Trump, a man who has clearly risked our lives.
Trump’s operatives have tried to pull Hindu Indians away from the Democratic Party by using communal tensions created by the Kashmir/NRC/CAA issues. They go so far as to tell the absurd lie that Biden wants to start madrassas in the U.S. They are following in the footsteps of their leader, who himself is known for sowing divisions within the American people to his electoral advantage.
Indian Americans have a lot to lose by voting for Trump. Because of Trump, more than 200,000 Americans have died from coronavirus – over three times as many as died in the 19-year Vietnam War. Just think about that for a moment. And Trump still does not have a plan for getting the virus under control. That is bad for Indian Americans because a UK study found that South Asians are 20% more likely to die if hospitalized with the coronavirus (the U.S. does not break out numbers for South Asians), a higher death rate than any other group. Additionally, 22% of U.S. physicians and surgeons (and countless other health care workers) are of Indian origin, putting more of our people on the front lines.
Trump is also bad for India and Indians. In 2018, Trump started a trade war with India, imposing stiff tariffs on over $1 billion of Indian steel and aluminum causing a 46% drop in India's steel exports in the following twelve months, and 3.9 million jobs were lost. Trump has imposed restrictions on H-1B visas (primarily held by Indians, and has tried to curtail family reunification, which is how most immigrants come to the US. Finally, no trade deals have been signed with India, despite all of Trump’s false ingratiating to the Indian American vote bank. President Barack Obama and Vice President Biden on the other hand made relations with India a priority, increasing U.S.-India trade by 73%, hosting visits with both Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi, and themselves visiting India.
Biden also has a record of competence and he promotes unity. He managed H1N1, Ebola, and SARS successfully, and gave Trump a manual on managing pandemics. Trump ignored the manual, with deadly consequences. When massive racial protests took place over the murder of an innocent black man, George Floyd, by a police officer, Biden visited the affected communities and consoled Floyd’s family. In contrast, hate crimes against people who look Indian American went up by 45% in Trump's first year in office and a large percentage of the perpetrators invoked Trump’s name.
Because of Trump's negligence, our economy has collapsed – the GDP declined by 33% in the second quarter of 2020. Biden rebuilt our economy after the Great Recession. And importantly for us, Biden has a record of being India's friend. As chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, he was one of the leaders who accepted India into the nuclear club. And given his stance of being tough on China, and his calling India a "natural partner," he will clearly be by our side in India's conflict with China. Finally, Biden has chosen and Indian American, Kamala Devi Harris, as his vice presidential candidate.
Biden is a true and long-time friend to India. He is a capable leader. Biden unites. Trump on the other hand just wants us for our money and our vote. He is corrupt and inept. And even his first Defense Secretary, James Mattis, wrote a scathing article about how Trump continuously divides us, and he will seek to divide Indian Americans, too.
Trump’s operatives want him to win at any cost, including your health and even life. They have identified a point where we can be divided, and they are hammering away at that. If we are not aware, the consequences could be deadly for us. Keep in mind who is most capable of building a prosperous America. Who has been a reliable friend of India since his Senate and vice-presidential days? Who is most likely to heal America and restore our international standing after perhaps the most divisive and incompetent presidency in the history of the US? And most importantly, who is most capable of bringing us back from a public health and economic disaster?
Policy divisions can be resolved with dialogue. There is no room for dialogue with a deadly virus. Choose wisely – our lives and future depend on it.
(Ankur Shukla is a veteran of international and U.S. presidential campaigns. He holds a Master of Public Policy from Harvard University. The opinions expressed here are solely those of the author.)
