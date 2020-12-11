It’s a challenging question to answer right now since we don’t have any data and therefore no official guidance on it is available. We will have to go by logic until data is available.
What do we know about COVID-19 infection?
Fact no. 1 - After COVID infection, immunity developed isn’t life-long, and it can wane with time; quickly in some and bit more slowly in others. The administration of vaccine after COVID disease can confer additional immunity.
Fact no. 2 - Even with most vaccines, at least 2 doses are required. The first vaccine dose generates a primary immune response against SARS-CoV-2 virus. However, the primary immune response is slow and weak as it takes days for the body to generate enough antibodies and T cells to eliminate the virus. However, the body generates long-lasting memory B and T cells that “remember” the SARS -CoV-2 virus, generating immune memory. Second vaccine dose generates a secondary immune response. The secondary immune response is stronger and quicker than the primary immune response as memory B and T cells are rapidly activated. This results in higher antibody concentrations and T cell counts around the body to eliminate the virus more quickly, reducing the symptoms and severity of COVID-19 if there is infection. In addition, more memory B and T cells are produced after infection which strengthens the memory of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Thus, prior COVID infection only helps to boost immunity or ensures that complete immunity is developed by subsequent administration of the vaccine.
Fact no. 3: Some viruses, for e.g., the flu virus, undergo mutation and therefore require to redevelop immunity against the fresh strain. With COVID, there is no data as yet, but this possibility has to be kept in mind.
Fact no. 4: There are well documented cases of reinfection; 40 patients or so reported reinfection from India itself. These patients might have been protected from reinfection if they had been vaccinated after the first infection.
What about the side-effects of the vaccine?
Again, there is no solid data on this just yet. Looking at the 2-dose vaccine protocol, there is reportedly no increase in side-effects after the second dose of the vaccine as yet. Moreover, it is estimated that up to 10 percent of participants in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine trials had had the virus (although they didn’t directly recruit volunteers who were symptomatic or were known to have been previously infected) being either asymptomatic or with such mild symptoms that they went undetected. Fortunately, the vaccines were found safe in these populations. Thus, it seems that vaccination after COVID infection will also likely be safe.
A word of caution!
There is a word of caution for “long-haulers” – COVID patients whose symptoms linger weeks and months after their diagnoses – they might be at a certain risk if they receive vaccination.
(Dr. Sundeep Mishra is a professor in the department of cardiology at AIIMS in New Delhi. The views expressed here are solely those of the author.)
