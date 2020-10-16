File photo of President Donald Trump making remarks prior to signing an Energy Independence Executive Order at the Environmental Protection Agency headquarters on March 28, 2017 in Washington, DC. The order reverses the Obama-era climate change policies. Vice President Mike Pence looks on from the left while EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt can be seen at the right. In this oped piece, Indian American writer Swati Srivastava asks why should Americans trust the president with a challenge as complex as climate change? (Ron Sach-Pool/Getty Images)