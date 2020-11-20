Of all the U.S. Amendments, the First Amendment appears to be the most precious to those interested in the democratic model of governance. The amendment guarantees to U.S. citizens five freedoms. i.e., of speech, religion, petition, assembly, and press. The last is what holds the desired balance between controlled and open dialogue. The freer the press (media in its broadest sense), the fewer are the excesses of governments and the greater is their accountability. As the fourth estate, or watchdog, media has played an overriding influential role in American democracy. But in this technologically advanced digital age, the dividing line between government and media stands dissolved.
The unholy alliance between the media and politics has strengthened the control and the extent to which elections can be manipulated. Now fully martialed, this combined force has not only helped shape but also manipulate the course of the 2020 and 2016 presidential elections. Starting with Adams and Jefferson, past presidents and their supporters have used the power of communication to their advantage. Media’s most prominent beneficiary was Franklin Delano Roosevelt, and among its least beneficiaries possibly was his predecessor Herbert Hoover. Even with his great success at charming and winning over the media to his side, Roosevelt too felt outraged when he thought the press was manipulating facts and not allowing the public to arrive at their own opinions on his policy initiatives. He decried the immense power of newspaper owners to undercut free thinking and expression and thereby endanger democracy.
That threat is magnified today with essentially three social media power houses – Google, Facebook, and Twitter – determining who can disseminate, and what can be disseminated. With traditionally mainstream newspapers on the way out, and reading of books no longer in fashion, the American public is ready and willing to learn the “facts” in quick sound bites and tweets, and through verbal bouts staged on TV channels. These are unsettling unreliable ways to arrive at informed opinion. If they do anything, they merely help viewers, facebook-ers, and tweet-ers to absorb, circulate and perpetuate “truth” as determined by the media platform which best reflects their own internal preferences.
There is no denying the immense monolithic power of media channels in shaping news. They do it in two ways, one by blocking all news and views contrary to the innate political preference of the channel, newspaper, and social media platform owners, and two, by pushing the news that reflects their own ideological alignment. That is how the election and agenda of President Obama, President Trump or President-elect Joe Biden instantly and at times proactively become the cause, politics, and agenda of the media. Inevitably, this undermines democracy as much as the media’s credibility.
Trump is hardly the first to gripe against the bias and captivity of the media or to call out chronic, persistent and impudent channels, platforms, and reporters. Whether seen simply as amusing or as implicitly threatening, Roosevelt at times went so far as to suggest to unwelcomed reporters to don a dunce cap or stand in a corner! Roosevelt’s message to the public, as some writers have suggested, was to deem newspaper owners as public enemies and to distrust what they read in their papers. For Biden, Obama and the Democrats to now place resentment against the media at Trump’s feet is to overlook history. The same media that connived in keeping Roosevelt’s crippling physical disability under cover, also connived in keeping Biden’s age-related frailness and mental acuity hidden underground (more accurately in the basement). Most blatant was their effort to suppress dissemination of the alleged Hunter Biden corruption scandal with Twitter taking the extreme step to suspend the reporting newspaper’s account and, later, after their abuse of power was exposed, to withdraw the suspension. As Senator Cruz put it aptly during a recent hearing, “Your answer is always, ‘Once we’ve silenced you, we can choose to allow you to speak.’ But you are engaged in a publishing decision.”
Trump’s victory in 2016 so rattled the security of these cash ready giants as to encourage them to revamp the nature of their political support strategies. Funds contributed to campaign committees help but digital manipulation works faster and better. Using chopping, suspending, cautioning and redirecting mechanisms, the social media giants have set in place ‘content review and adjudication’ processes that are unthinkable in American jurisprudence! Worse, they freely operate their ‘select and delete’ power without any risk of being penalized owing to the protective shield afforded to them for not being ‘publishers’.
The devious role of the media in bowling out Trump – not once but twice (the former stretching over the entire first term of Trump) – constitutes a sordid saga. Done with the connivance of the deep state and of the “never” and “anti” Trump political class, it should prompt political analysts to want to decipher how the few moneyed media barons dictate politics and political outcomes. Between 90 to 99 percent of the social media employees reportedly contribute to Democrat politicians, in the current context to Biden. Like the infamous Soros and Bloomberg, the trio of social media mandarins can make or break any candidacy equally at local, state or national level. It therefore came as no shock to witness the depressingly sham Senate Judicial Committee hearing on Nov. 17, 2020, for which members of both parties (with the sole exception of Senator Josh Hawley who effectively exposed content suppression devices used by, and collusion among, social media companies) once again seemed underprepared and unwilling to confront, let alone challenge, the three media dignitaries. Childishly, they read out examples of selective censorship and account suspension with no hard questions or proposals to actually threaten the monopoly ownership of media platforms and their excessive abuse of the public’s (one could argue mainly conservatives’) first amendment rights. One sanctimonious Republican senator even went so far as to warn his colleagues that censorship indulged in by a biased media platform is less harmful than regulation.
That argument falls in the face both of facts and logic. Republicans and conservatives favor free trade but they accept regulations and antitrust provisions. They support gun ownership but accept regulation of sale and safe use of guns. In our daily lives, regardless of our political affiliation, we all accept hundreds of regulations on what we breathe, produce, consume, how we live, marry, bear, abort and raise children, drive, travel, vote and so on. So, what makes the social platform so sacrosanct? By once offering free airwaves, it cannot automatically follow that the State has surrendered its right to regulate or to go after suspect practices and proven excesses.
The core issue not only before the Senate Committee but before our democratic nation is not whether but how to regulate, who should be the regulatory body, and what should be its mandate. More urgent and relevant is to discard Section 230 (see below*) and let social media become accountable and sue-able for proven wrongdoings. Efforts by the Congress to plug the hole between the media’s ‘hosting role’ versus its ‘disseminating, discerning and censorship role’ have yet to yield definitive results. An Executive Order on Preventing Online Censorship issued by Trump on May 28, 2020 addressed the accountability aspects, but predictably it does not settle the controversies around the merits of the order and in any case it does not carry the weight of legislative reform. It is now for the U.S. Congress to show its spine and address the Faustian dilemma of assuring immunity to media giants in the interest of maintaining a free press on the one hand, and on the other hand, permitting those same entities to repress and suppress free speech based solely on their whimsical views and biases.
Failing that, our elected leaders and we are all connivers in upholding the Free Press at the cost of Free Speech in defiance of the First Amendment that guarantees both equally.
(The author is an Indian American published author and opinion writer.)
Of all the U.S. Amendments, the First Amendment appears to be the most precious to those interested in the democratic model of governance. The amendment guarantees to U.S. citizens five freedoms. i.e., of speech, religion, petition, assembly, and press. The last is what holds the desired balance between controlled and open dialogue. The freer the press (media in its broadest sense), the fewer are the excesses of governments and the greater is their accountability. As the fourth estate, or watchdog, media has played an overriding influential role in American democracy. But in this technologically advanced digital age, the dividing line between government and media stands dissolved.
The unholy alliance between the media and politics has strengthened the control and the extent to which elections can be manipulated. Now fully martialed, this combined force has not only helped shape but also manipulate the course of the 2020 and 2016 presidential elections. Starting with Adams and Jefferson, past presidents and their supporters have used the power of communication to their advantage. Media’s most prominent beneficiary was Franklin Delano Roosevelt, and among its least beneficiaries possibly was his predecessor Herbert Hoover. Even with his great success at charming and winning over the media to his side, Roosevelt too felt outraged when he thought the press was manipulating facts and not allowing the public to arrive at their own opinions on his policy initiatives. He decried the immense power of newspaper owners to undercut free thinking and expression and thereby endanger democracy.
That threat is magnified today with essentially three social media power houses – Google, Facebook, and Twitter – determining who can disseminate, and what can be disseminated. With traditionally mainstream newspapers on the way out, and reading of books no longer in fashion, the American public is ready and willing to learn the “facts” in quick sound bites and tweets, and through verbal bouts staged on TV channels. These are unsettling unreliable ways to arrive at informed opinion. If they do anything, they merely help viewers, facebook-ers, and tweet-ers to absorb, circulate and perpetuate “truth” as determined by the media platform which best reflects their own internal preferences.
There is no denying the immense monolithic power of media channels in shaping news. They do it in two ways, one by blocking all news and views contrary to the innate political preference of the channel, newspaper, and social media platform owners, and two, by pushing the news that reflects their own ideological alignment. That is how the election and agenda of President Obama, President Trump or President-elect Joe Biden instantly and at times proactively become the cause, politics, and agenda of the media. Inevitably, this undermines democracy as much as the media’s credibility.
Trump is hardly the first to gripe against the bias and captivity of the media or to call out chronic, persistent and impudent channels, platforms, and reporters. Whether seen simply as amusing or as implicitly threatening, Roosevelt at times went so far as to suggest to unwelcomed reporters to don a dunce cap or stand in a corner! Roosevelt’s message to the public, as some writers have suggested, was to deem newspaper owners as public enemies and to distrust what they read in their papers. For Biden, Obama and the Democrats to now place resentment against the media at Trump’s feet is to overlook history. The same media that connived in keeping Roosevelt’s crippling physical disability under cover, also connived in keeping Biden’s age-related frailness and mental acuity hidden underground (more accurately in the basement). Most blatant was their effort to suppress dissemination of the alleged Hunter Biden corruption scandal with Twitter taking the extreme step to suspend the reporting newspaper’s account and, later, after their abuse of power was exposed, to withdraw the suspension. As Senator Cruz put it aptly during a recent hearing, “Your answer is always, ‘Once we’ve silenced you, we can choose to allow you to speak.’ But you are engaged in a publishing decision.”
Trump’s victory in 2016 so rattled the security of these cash ready giants as to encourage them to revamp the nature of their political support strategies. Funds contributed to campaign committees help but digital manipulation works faster and better. Using chopping, suspending, cautioning and redirecting mechanisms, the social media giants have set in place ‘content review and adjudication’ processes that are unthinkable in American jurisprudence! Worse, they freely operate their ‘select and delete’ power without any risk of being penalized owing to the protective shield afforded to them for not being ‘publishers’.
The devious role of the media in bowling out Trump – not once but twice (the former stretching over the entire first term of Trump) – constitutes a sordid saga. Done with the connivance of the deep state and of the “never” and “anti” Trump political class, it should prompt political analysts to want to decipher how the few moneyed media barons dictate politics and political outcomes. Between 90 to 99 percent of the social media employees reportedly contribute to Democrat politicians, in the current context to Biden. Like the infamous Soros and Bloomberg, the trio of social media mandarins can make or break any candidacy equally at local, state or national level. It therefore came as no shock to witness the depressingly sham Senate Judicial Committee hearing on Nov.17, 2020, for which members of both parties (with the sole exception of Senator Josh Hawley who effectively exposed content suppression devices used by, and collusion among, social media companies) once again seemed underprepared and unwilling to confront, let alone challenge, the three media dignitaries. Childishly, they read out examples of selective censorship and account suspension with no hard questions or proposals to actually threaten the monopoly ownership of media platforms and their excessive abuse of the public’s (one could argue mainly conservatives’) first amendment rights. One sanctimonious Republican senator even went so far as to warn his colleagues that censorship indulged in by a biased media platform is less harmful than regulation.
That argument falls in the face both of facts and logic. Republicans and conservatives favor free trade but they accept regulations and antitrust provisions. They support gun ownership but accept regulation of sale and safe use of guns. In our daily lives, regardless of our political affiliation, we all accept hundreds of regulations on what we breathe, produce, consume, how we live, marry, bear, abort and raise children, drive, travel, vote and so on. So, what makes the social platform so sacrosanct? By once offering free airwaves, it cannot automatically follow that the State has surrendered its right to regulate or to go after suspect practices and proven excesses.
The core issue not only before the Senate Committee but before our democratic nation is not whether but how to regulate, who should be the regulatory body, and what should be its mandate. More urgent and relevant is to discard Section 230 (see Box) and let social media become accountable and sue-able for proven wrongdoings. Efforts by the Congress to plug the hole between the media’s ‘hosting role’ versus its ‘disseminating, discerning and censorship role’ have yet to yield definitive results. An Executive Order on Preventing Online Censorship issued by Trump on May 28, 2020 addressed the accountability aspects, but predictably it does not settle the controversies around the merits of the order and in any case it does not carry the weight of legislative reform. It is now for the U.S. Congress to show its spine and address the Faustian dilemma of assuring immunity to media giants in the interest of maintaining a free press on the one hand, and on the other hand, permitting those same entities to repress and suppress free speech based solely on their whimsical views and biases.
Failing that, our elected leaders and we are all connivers in upholding the Free Press at the cost of Free Speech in defiance of the First Amendment that guarantees both equally.
(The author is an Indian American published author and opinion writer.)
*Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act 1996 states: "No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider" (47 U.S.C. § 230).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.