Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) questions Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on "Breaking the News: Censorship, Suppression, and the 2020 Election" on Nov. 17, 2020 in Washington, DC. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey also were to testify remotely. Indian American writer Neera Kuckreja Sohoni says here that “The social media giants…freely operate their ‘select and delete’ power without any risk of being penalized owing to the protective shield afforded to them for not being ‘publishers’.” (Bill Clark-Pool/Getty Images)