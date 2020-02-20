After India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump are done bear-hugging later this month, with the president scheduled to visit India, the two have a vast agenda to cover including trade, countering China, immigration and much more.
As with all other trade-related matters during his presidency, Trump has over-promised and will under-deliver.
India has already imposed higher tariffs on U.S. medical devices and agriculture exports. American immigration reform is a crucial priority for India, but Trump has little appetite for more South Asian highly skilled migrants.
They certainly agree on China, however.
The nascent "Quad" initiative involving the U.S., India, Japan and Australia is a good example of a multilateral defense cooperation framework that has a broad buy-in among democracies in Asia and sends a strong message to China about the need to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific region, from the Arabian Sea to the South China Sea.
The most recent arms deals attest to deepening strategic dialogue between the two powers, though they are not aligned on either Russia or Iran, with India favoring greater engagement.
Though neither Modi nor Trump can be considered a deft statesman, both will seek to come away looking like confident global leaders despite their domestic challenges.
If nothing else, this summit will remind the world of a central message of my book, “The Future is Asian,” namely that Asia is destined to remain a multipolar region – and the U.S. can help ensure that remains true.
