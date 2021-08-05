The report's release comes after a more-than-yearlong focus on COVID-era hate violence directed at Asian Americans and Asian immigrants, and ahead of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks, which saw an uptick in anti-Muslim and anti-Sikh attacks. Above: A protester holds a sign during a rally for justice for AAPI crime victims at the Thomas J. Cahill Hall of Justice on April 14, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)