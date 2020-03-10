A man wears a face mask amid fears of the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, in McLeod Ganj near Dharamshala on March 9, 2020. In 2018, Dartmouth Indian American professor Vijay Govindarajan and Northeastern University professor Ravi Ramamurti published a book, 'Reverse Innovation in Health Care: How to Make Value Based Delivery Work' in which they state, "We learned that some of the most proactive hospitals in the West are adopting world-class innovations of Indian healthcare institutions in order to boost quality, lower costs, and expand access to the underserved.” (Sajjad Hussain/AFP via Getty Images)