In my last blog, I had distinguished between responsibility for our children and being responsible to our children, and how the latter is the foundational principle of the “guardian-mom” philosophy. In this blog, let’s understand better the characteristics of the guardian-mom.
When I began my parental journey as a single mom, my new perspective on what the guardian-mom role entailed unfolded as follows:
- As a mom, I felt ownership towards my children; that translated into having the freedom to treat them as I thought fit. As their guardian-mom, I felt responsibility to nourish and cherish them as they deserved, irrespective of my personal moods and feelings; I had to serve them as best as I could.
- As a mom, I imposed my dreams on them, while as a guardian-mom, I understood that they had the right to their own dreams.
- As a parent, I would feel pride in their accomplishments, because they were my children; as their guardian-mom, I encouraged them to achieve for their own satisfaction; I was just happy for their joy in their achievements and not for my motherhood to be deemed a success.
- As a mother, I wanted them to attain great material success because my focus was only on their well being; but as their guardian-mom, I desired that they be good global citizens who would make a positive difference to the world.
- As a parent, I wanted them to listen to what I said and obey me; in my guardian-mom role, I had to listen and open my mind and heart to the truth in what they said.
- I worried about them as a mom; in my guardian-mom role, I felt grateful for their well-being and encouraged them to take thoughtful risks.
- When I loved them as a mom, I thought they had to respect me; when I was their guardian-mom, I respected and appreciated their feelings towards me – positive as well as negative, sometimes.
- I would have always been their mom in my old way of thinking; but after my role as their guardian-mom was fulfilled, I became their older friend and they, my younger friends.
As we can see, how the guardian-mom feels, thinks and acts is different from the way we would behave normally as mothers/parents. We have to become cognizant of our unconscious drives and motives as a parent and become mindful, present, and aware so that we can better care for our children. Attending to our children thoughtfully, irrespective of our own desires and dispositions is the key.
Let me illustrate this further with an example. Let’s say we are working parents and have to be at work at a certain hour. We fit in the children’s drop off at day care or school into our morning schedule. However, if the children are recalcitrant in the morning for any reason, it upsets us because the extra minutes needed to get them ready conflicts with our time constraints. We get impatient and annoyed. We forget that children will be children and act up occasionally. We say things like, “Don’t you understand that I have to earn for our comforts and need to be punctual at work, and you are making me late?” Though our intentions and actions are obviously for our family’s welfare, at that moment, our own priority of keeping to our timetable can take precedence over the children’s immediate need for some attention. Our concern for their welfare doesn’t always show up in our behavior towards them on a day-to-day basis.
So, what’s the alternative in the above scenario? The answer is being patient and sorting out the children’s squabbles or rebellion. It is stemming the annoyance that creeps into our minds at the delay and calmly explaining to them the consequences of their conduct. What could also help longer term is arranging for some flexibility at work, so we have some leeway on our arrival times. It is saying no to meetings that get in the way of our time with our children in the mornings (and may be in the evenings as well), setting up a collaborative responsibility with our spouses about helping the children get ready, or giving a bath to the kids at night to avoid tardiness in the mornings. We can also teach them to do their own chores and be tolerant while they learn these new habits. These are just a few tips for one situation.
The key point here is that we are present for our children and not preoccupied with our own agenda while expecting them to toe the line, our line, in a perfect manner. I’m sure we can come up with several more adjustments when we consciously carry out our claims of living for our children, without unknowingly catering to societal pressures or our own requirements first.
In my next blogs, I will share some key principles that will bring the guardian-mom way of being into real life actions and elaborate on each of them.
(Janaki Chakravarthy is a certified life coach and author of the ebook “From Broke to Breadwinner – A Single Mom’s Guide to Financial Independence and More.” She lives in southern California and helps single moms recreate their lives as breadwinners and beyond, through her practice Possibilities N U LLC. For a free copy of her book, email her: Janaki@frombtobbook.com.)
